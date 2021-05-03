These are the municipalities and sanitary zones confined in the Community of Madrid

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 6:15 AM

The Community of Madrid is enforcing the perimeter closure in five new basic health zones and raising them in six this Monday, leaving 16 basic health zones and two municipalities subject to mobility restrictions: Manzanares el Real and San Agustín de Guadalix , in which no entry into and exit from these areas is permitted without a receipt. These measures affect more than 451,000 citizens of the region, or 6.7% of the population.

Thus, mobility restrictions are extended from this Monday in the following health zones and municipalities:

– Catholic Kings (San Sebastián de los Reyes)

– The towns and Las Margaritas (Getafe)

– Las Rozas

– Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza)

-Daroca (linear city)

– Castelló

– Gandhi (linear city)

– General Fanjul

– Mayor Bartolomé González

– The Princess (Móstoles)

– Villa de Vallecas (Pont Vallecas)

– Bridges

– Silvano (Hortaleza)

– Chopera (Arganzuela)

Likewise, the municipalities of San Agustín de Guadalix and Manzanares el Real are confined.

The criteria established by the General Directorate of Public Health for limitations in these agglomerations are the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, the upward trend and community transmission.

Areas where restrictions are lifted

However, restrictions are lifted in the health zones of Madrid, the capital of Eloy Gonzalo (Chamberí), and those of Quinta de los Molinos y Rejas (district of San Blas Canillejas); that of Barcelona, ​​in Móstoles; and that of Villanueva del Pardillo, as well as in the town of Moralzarzal.

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.

Restrictions remain

In the absence of ten days for the end of the state of alarm in the country, as indicated by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the curfew remains in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in addition to a limitation. capacity at 50% in reception establishments, indoor sports centers, casinos, tablaos, evening parties, weddings, places of worship and in the leisure areas of shopping centers.

In this sense, the capacity in terraces, shops, parks and shopping centers, private centers of unregulated education, training centers, cinemas, theaters, museums, markets, academies and driving schools is still limited to 75%. In basic areas subject to restrictions, a capacity of 30% is imposed in places of worship, and 50% in academies and driving schools, and in indoor sports activities, which will increase to 60% if they are carried out abroad.

As for restrictions in the hospitality sector, they continue with a flexible closure until 11:00 p.m., although new customers cannot enter after 10:00 p.m. In addition, the maximum number of people gathered inside these premises is four, while on the terrace they are limited to six. Likewise, the use of a mask is always compulsory, and it can only be removed at the time of ingestion of the drink or food.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that it is still compulsory, as part of the preventive measures to deal with the pandemic, to ensure adequate and permanent ventilation of establishments; separation between groups of tables; that the number of guests on the terraces is a maximum of six people per table, and four inside establishments, and that consumption at the bar is prohibited. Likewise, it reiterates the compulsory use of a mask.

What will happen from May 9?

From May 9, when the state of alert subsides, the measures will have to be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), as clarified by the Director General of Public Health, Elena Andradas, during of the press conference.