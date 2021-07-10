These are the names that go in and those that go out in the reshaping of the government of Sánchez

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 2:00 p.m.

The reshaping of government that Pedro Sánchez announces today is one of the most important and far-reaching. These are the names that come out and those that come in.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Arancha González Laya leaves and José Manuel Albares enters

The current Spanish Ambassador to France, José Manuel Albares, will be the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, replacing Arancha González Laya. Government sources informed LaSexta.

Ministry of Transport and Urban Agenda: José Luis Ábalos leaves and Raquel Sánchez enters

laSexta has confirmed the departure from the government of the Minister of Transport and Secretary of the Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos. In the ministry, according to laSexta in Exclusiva, he is replaced by the mayor of Gavà, Raquel Sánchez.

Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Administration: Miquel Iceta leaves and Isabel Rodríguez enters

The mayor of Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Isabel Rodríguez, will be the new Minister of Territorial Policy, replacing Miquel Iceta, and government spokesperson, replacing María Jesús Montero, as laSexta has exclusively learned.

Ministry of Culture and Sports: Rodríguez Uribe leaves and Miquel Iceta enters

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribe will be replaced by Iceta, who is leaving Territorial Policy, a ministry he assumed during the previous government reshuffle, when Salvador Illa left Health to be the PSC’s candidate for the Generalitat.

Ministry of Science and Innovation: Pedro Duque leaves and Diana Morant enters

LaSexta was able to confirm that the mayor of Gandia (Valencia), the socialist Diana Morant, will be the new Minister of Science and Innovation replacing Pedro Duque.

Ministry of Justice: Juan Carlos Campo leaves and Pilar Llop enters

His place, as confirmed by LaSexta, will be occupied by the current Senate President, Pilar Llop.

Minister of the Presidency: Carmen Calvo leaves and Félix Bolaños enters

As this channel has learned, Carmen Calvo, First Vice-President and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, is stepping down. In replacement, Félix Bolaños, current secretary general of the presidency, will head the appointed ministry.

As for the vice-presidency, everything suggests that it will be Nadia Calviño, the Minister of the Economy, who will become the first vice-presidency. Therefore, Yolanda Díaz – until now the third vice-president – will occupy the second, and Teresa Ribera, Minister of Ecological Transition, will obtain the third vice-president.

Office of the Presidency: Iván Redondo is leaving

Iván Redondo ends his activity as Chief of Staff of the Presidency. The one who was the president’s right-hand man had already requested his departure months ago, although the coronavirus pandemic has stopped this operation. From now on, it will be Óscar López, president of Paradores, who will occupy the post of chief of staff.

Robles and Marlaska stay

LaSexta has learned that Fernando-Grande Marlaska, Interior, and Margarita Robles, Defense, will retain their positions. Also the five ministers of United We Can: Yolanda Díaz (Labor), Irene Montero (Equality), Ione Belarra (Social rights), Alberto Garzón (Consumption) and Manuel Castells (Universities). Likewise there have been changes in the Senate, which will now be chaired by socialist Ander Gil.

The overhaul of Sánchez, its fourth coalition government and the seventh since joining Moncloa. The legislative elections of November 10, 2019 allowed the agreement between the PSOE and United We Can to form the first executive coalition of the current and most important democratic stage of this period, with 22 ministers.

The first change of current government was made by Sánchez in January, after the departure of Salvador Illa to run for the presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia. This involved his replacement in Health by Carolina Darias and his replacement in Territorial Policy by the first secretary of the PSC, Miquel Iceta.

The second adjustment in this government took place on March 30, after Vice President Pablo Iglesias resigned from the executive to run in the Madrid elections on May 4. The appointment of Yolanda Díaz as third vice-president and that of Ione Belarra as Minister of Social Rights, as well as the promotion of Nadia Calviño to the second vice-presidency, constituted the third coalition government chaired by Sánchez and the sixth since her entered the Moncloa.