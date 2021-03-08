These are the negative effects the pandemic will have when it comes to ensuring gender equality in Spain

The celebration of March 8 last year in Spain was marked by the controversy linked to the pandemic and whether or not it was convenient to have held the various demonstrations, with the information available at the time on the incidence virus. A year later, we are faced with the same debate, albeit in a context with more information, so the tension is even greater. With that, two years have passed during which the demands of that day have taken a back seat with the consequent damage to the feminist cause.

This is why Ipsos wanted to conduct an exhaustive study in 28 countries to find out the public opinion on the issues and concerns related to what 8M really represents.

The pay gap

It is one of the main demands of feminism in the world. The difference in pay between men and women in similar positions is a reality and it is already a cry to be eliminated as quickly as possible. In fact, this is an issue in which there is no difference of opinion on gender, both men and women agree that the pay gap is a reality, as stated by 60% of Spanish women and 55% of those in Spain. Where there isn’t that much consensus, beyond gender, this in itself is a priority issue that needs to be addressed at this time. Thus, on average, only 36% of the citizens of the countries surveyed believe that eliminating the pay gap is an important and priority issue. Spain is in sixth place on this list with 46% of citizens who believe it should be so, and as the third European country only behind France (51%) and Belgium (47%). Of the Spaniards who will keep this issue on the agenda of important issues, 49% are women and 43% are men.

Despite this, there is still a significant percentage of the population who believe that worry about the wage gap does not address a real problem, especially, on average around the world one in five (19%) thinks that more responds to a political correctness problem that has gone too far. The same proportion is found in Spain, although a majority of 58% still believe that this is something that happens in reality.

Even 18% of the world average go further and believe the media reports on the gender pay gap are bogus. Men are more inclined to this belief (21%) than women (16%). In Spain, this data is on the rise, reaching 21% of citizens who consider studies of the pay differentials between men and women to be fake news, a group made up of 25% men and 17% women.

Do professions have a gender?

More and more attempts are being made to convey the message that jobs are genderless and that everyone is valid for any profession, but is this really true? Ipsos asked the citizens of these 28 countries to comment on whether the different professions are predominantly made up of men or women or equally, in addition to saying whether they think that in each of them the salary perceived is too much, too low or adequate for everyone. job.

The table that results from these answers is more than significant and offers a still picture of the situation without interest:

All the jobs received with too low wages are those which are identified with a female majority in their workforce: teachers, nurses, salespeople and caregivers, both the elderly and / or disabled as well as children in nurseries or similar. The only two professions whose citizens feel they have excessively high salaries coincide with the fact that they are predominantly male: politicians and bankers. The other jobs where they believe men hold the most positions are usually identified with more or less fair wages such as computer scientists, engineers, accountants, doctors, scientists, police officers and construction workers. Only delivery people are seen as predominantly male professionals with too low salaries.

In Spain, this pattern is repeated with a certain variation of the percentages but without really changing the map, as in the rest of the countries studied. We can therefore say that it is a global perception, something endemic in society and where there is a lot of work to be done both on the part of the population in general, as well as the authorities and companies to flip that card.

What has been the impact of Covid-19 on women?

On average, the majority of citizens across 28 countries (64%) say the pandemic will have an equal impact on men and women, but 12% believe it has had a more severe impact on the female population, along with 14 % Spanish.

In fact, of those who believe they are now more likely to lose their jobs (44% on global average), 45% are women. Una tendencia that tambin was detected in Espaa, e incluso ms acentuada, donde el 56% of the poblacin is ahora ms preocupada por quedarse desempleada, a preocupacin that aumenta between las mujeres, donde a 63% as lo exponen frente at a 51% of men. This is perhaps why they are also the ones who felt the least supported by their companies during the pandemic, since among the 40% who say they felt this support, only 36% are women.

Recovery after coronavirus

The world will face an unprecedented recovery process as soon as the pandemic is brought under control and it will affect all spheres of society. In this study, respondents were asked what impact the pandemic would have in terms of achieving gender equality, on average 52% of citizens in the 28 countries surveyed believe it will remain the same as before, a similar percentage to that of Spain. (54%). However, Spain is among the most pessimistic countries in this regard, where there is a higher percentage of the population (19%) who believe that the impact of Covid in terms of gender equality will be negative, those – these will be even more marked. differences.

In an attempt to offset these negative effects, this study analyzes which aspects related to women should be included in post-Covid recovery plans, to ensure that progress continues towards real equality.

Globally, the average shows a top 3 driven by the need for more flexible labor policies (40%), followed by greater support for women and girls who suffer from violence and / or abuse (36%), and improve access to health services (33%).

However, the Spaniards favor investment in job creation programs for women (37%), followed by an improvement in working conditions to make them more flexible (35%), such as access to telework or reduction of working days, the same percentage that supports improving access to health care.

To succeed in this stimulus management, on average, citizens around the world have asked what qualities the politicians who lead these stimulus packages should have, 33% think that they should put the needs of their country before the political, a percentage that rises to 40% in Spain. A vision in which men and women agree.

