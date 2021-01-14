these are the new restrictions

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 11:55

Galicia broke a new record of COVID-19 infections in one day, with 1,189 recorded, leading it to surpass the barrier of 10,000 active cases, in particular 10,215, just 61 from its maximum peak (November 7) since the start of the pandemic.

Of these 1,189 new positives notified until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 1,025 were detected thanks to the PCR of 10,752 carried out in the last 24 hours, 821 more than the day before, with a positivity rate of 10.2% . (EFE)

The incidence in Galicia has been increasing exponentially since last Sunday, with daily increases of 403, 455, 669 and 736 active infections. Health pressure, the data that worries the Xunta the most and for which it has agreed to tighten restrictions from this midnight, continues to increase and there are already 545 people hospitalized, 463 in the department, 25 more than ‘yesterday, and 82 in hospital units. reviews, nine more. The official death toll stands at 1,480, after incorporating the six notified Wednesday evening.

Measures and restrictions

La Xunta de Galicia has tightened restrictions to stop coronavirus infections, which have increased “remarkably and worryingly” in recent weeks. Currently, the accumulated incidence (AI) stands at 325 cases per 100,000 population, double that of just a month ago.

To date, the two highest alert levels have been declared. Thus, Galicia as a whole is confined to the perimeter, social gatherings are limited to four people and the curfew is brought forward to 22:00. After 6:00 p.m., meetings of non-cohabiting persons cannot take place at home.

As for shops, they must close at 9:30 p.m. and it will be prohibited to stay in the common areas of large shopping centers. As for the restaurants, they will have to close at 6:00 p.m. and the capacity must be 30% indoors and 50% on the terraces.

In addition to restricting entry and exit from the Autonomous Community, the closure of 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with fewer than 10,000 has also been decreed. In each of them, there is currently an incidence of over 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.