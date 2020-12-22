these are the new substances

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 9:13 a.m.

The Council of Ministers plans to approve a decree to expand the list of substances considered carcinogenic in the workplace and thus limit the exposure of workers.

This proposal, promoted by the Ministry of Labor, follows several calls for the attention of Brussels. And did the member states have until January 2019 to apply new legislation in this area?

The decree that will be approved on Tuesday will modify the regulations relating to the protection of workers against the risks associated with exposure to carcinogenic substances in the workplace.

The government wishes to include in this decree respirable crystalline silica, bromoethylene or acrylamide dust in the list of carcinogens, according to “El País” and as LaSexta was able to confirm.

It also aims to modify the limit values ​​for occupational exposure to elements such as hardwood dust, refractory ceramic fibers, benzene, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene oxide, epoxypropane, nitropropane , toluidine, butadiene and hydrazine.