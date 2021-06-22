These are the penalties and pardons that the separatist leaders condemned by the trial received

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday June 22 2021 2:47 PM

The Spanish government has already approved, through the Council of Ministers held on Tuesday, the granting of pardons to the prisoners of the trial, sentenced to various prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for the attempted proclamation of the Republic of Catalonia. This is the case of Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Dolors Bassa, Carme Forcadell, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sánchez and Josep Rull.

With the pardon measure, all were released, although the accessory sentences of certain convicts remain in force, since each of the requests for pardon has been studied individually and not as a whole. This is the case with disqualification for the still active policy and the condition not to commit a serious offense again for a period of between three and six years, as established by the Ministry of Justice for convicted persons. Here, you can consult the sentences handed down by the Supreme Court for each of the leaders of the trial and how their pardon took place.

Oriol Junqueras

The former Vice-President of the Government and former Minister of the Economy and Finance was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 13 years of absolute prohibition for offenses of sedition in media competition with an offense of embezzlement of public funds aggravated by its amount. For the Supreme Court, Junqueras played a “leading role in the process which led to lawlessness and stubborn disregard for the resolutions of the Constitutional Court and the TSJC”. With the partial pardon, Junqueras is released but his ban on holding public office remains.

Jordi Turull

Turull, former Minister of the Presidency and government spokesman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 12 years of absolute prohibition for the same as Junqueras: offense of sedition in media competition with offense of embezzlement of public funds aggravated in because of its amount. The High Court justified the decision by considering that “it intervened actively in concerted seditious action” and in “the creation and implementation of the National Referendum Pact and in the approval of resolution 306 / XI, which urged the government to call a referendum “. With partial pardon, the deprivation of liberty is also ended, but you will not be able to practice in politics until the end of your sentence.

Raul Romeva

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Institutional Relations and Transparency was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 12 years of absolute disqualification for the offense of sedition in a media contest with the offense of embezzlement. The Supreme Court understood in October 2019 that at the international level, Romeva “tried to convince of the viability of the construction of a Catalan Republic, relativized the logistical difficulties for the holding of the popular consultation and went so far as to accuse the European institutions of they would lose their credibility if they did not support the referendum. With grace, he gets out of prison, but his disqualification from politics is upheld.

Jordi Cuixart

The sentence and the terms of the pardon of the leader of the Cultural Mnium are similar, although different, to those previously mentioned. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and a further nine years of absolute prohibition for a crime of sedition. The Supreme Court interpreted that it encouraged the independence movement “to active resistance and opposition through de facto compliance with court orders”. In addition, his statements at trial, “are perfectly in line” with the description of the crime of sedition, according to the court. With pardon, part of his sentence is dissolved, but his disqualification from politics is upheld.

Bassa Pain

The former Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Family. she was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 12 years of absolute disqualification for the offense of sedition in a media contest with the offense of embezzlement of public funds; same sentence as Turull and Romeva. The argument advanced by the Supreme Court in this case is based on the perception that it attempted to provoke the holding of the referendum by ceding “the use of civic centers for voting” and “to avoid or, at least, to avoid”. significantly hinder compliance with the orders of the Superior Court of Justice on the closing of polling centers on October 1 ”. Also in this case, his ban on political activity is maintained, although he is released.

Carmel Forcadell

The former Speaker of Parliament was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison and the same period of absolute prohibition for the offense of sedition. The Supreme Court assigned it a “decisive” role in the process of independence from its “privileged position” by authorizing the creation of an “invalid parallel” with the disconnection laws – Transitional Law and Referendum Law -; A process which served as “an illusory reference for a citizenship which was to be mobilized as an instrument of pressure against the government of the State”. With this pardon, Forcadell is also released, but his ban on public office is upheld.

Joaquim Forn

The Supreme Court sentenced the former interior minister to ten years and six months in prison, and the same absolute ban, for a crime of sedition. The High Court saw clearly that Forn “ordered his behavior, both as a member of the government and as head of the Council on which the Mossos d’Esquadra depended, to reorient the interpretation of court orders. […] in a sense and a scope which would make it possible to conceal their apparent conformity with the decided aim of rendering inoperative these legitimate jurisdictional orders and those of the superior prosecutor. “As with the rest of the convicts, pardon is partial and their political incapacity is maintained.

Josep rull

As a former Minister of Land and Sustainability, Rull was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison, as well as ten years and six months of absolute prohibition for the crime of sedition. It is considered that he laid “the foundations which favored the conditions for citizen mobilization”, as well as “thus hampered the normal functioning of the State which acts in defense of legality, participated in the convening of an illegal referendum and also participated in its realization. “Rull is also retained the ancillary sentence which leads him to maintain his ban from politics, but with pardon he is released from prison.

Jordi sanchez

The former president of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) was sentenced to nine years in prison and nine years of absolute prohibition for the offense of sedition. The Supreme Court deduced in its judgment that it played a role “absolutely necessary for the execution of seditious plans” and “was not limited to the direction” of the mobilizations: “What motivated the actions of Mr. Sànchez was to demonstrate to the whole of society, in full and accredited agreement with the representatives of the government, that the judges and magistrates who exercised their constitutional function in Catalonia had lost the capacity to execute their resolutions. ”Finally, as in the other eight cases , Sánchez will be released from prison but the ancillary sentence that maintains his ban from political or public office is not commuted.