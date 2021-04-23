these are the positions, the interventions and the golden minute of the candidates

Publication: Friday April 23, 2021 2:14 PM

laSexta organized this Friday the draw for the debate on Monday, April 26, to which the six candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid were invited.

The order of political leaders on the plate, from left to right, will be as follows: Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), Rocío Monasterio (Vox), Mónica García (More Madrid), Edmundo Bal (Citizens), Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) and Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP).

The order of the speeches, initials and final, is also important, that coveted golden minute which, on many occasions, marked the message that the candidates want to send before such an important event.

The first candidate we will hear on laSexta will be Edmundo Bal, who will be followed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso – who has not confirmed his presence, but who has been invited -, Pablo Iglesias, Mónica García, Ángel Gabilondo and Rocío Monasterio.

As for this golden minute, the candidate Vox will be the first to speak and Pablo Iglesias, the last. Here is the order of the draw for the final intervention: Rocío Monasterio, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Mónica García, Edmundo Bal, Ángel Gabilondo and Pablo Iglesias.