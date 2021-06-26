these are the reasons for his rise

Update: Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:49 PM

In the past five days, we haven’t fallen below half a million punctures a day. Spain already affects 16 million people with the full coronavirus vaccination schedule, including more than 24 million with at least one dose.

However, the accumulated incidence data, which has steadily declined since the government’s hailed “cruising speed” was reached, rebounded slightly this week, ending the week with 95 cases per 100,000 population. .

What is the reason for this new rise? The former director of WHO Daniel López Acuña underlines that it is the cases in the youngest groups, still without vaccination, which multiply the data, with “a phase of more permissiveness” which invites to have “more social interactions “.

There are seven autonomous communities which exceed 95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the average for the whole country. Among them is Cantabria, which adds 101 infections in the last 24 hours; also the Canary Islands, where they record 185 positives and two deaths, or Navarre, where this Saturday they report 35 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The increase in incidence is not yet perceptible in hospital attendance, because despite this rebound, for the moment the percentage of beds allocated to intensive care patients continues to decline. “The most sensitive population is protected. We are not going to see that the resumption of cases is a resumption of intensive care or deaths,” López Acuña told LaSexta.

Euskadi is one of the autonomous communities, with six others, which are above average in terms of occupancy. This Saturday, they are reporting 208 infections, 40 more than seven days ago. The positives are also increasing in Aragon, with 10 more than seven days ago, and there are no deaths. They also do not report deaths in Murcia, despite making 63 infections, the same number as the previous Saturday.