these are the restrictions against COVID-19 in Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 25, 2021 06:32

Easter is approaching, a few public holidays which will be marked by restrictions to curb the coronavirus, also in the Community of Madrid, which, like the rest of the autonomies – with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands – will be closed perimeter from the March 26 to April 9, except in duly justified cases.

In addition to this autonomous confinement, the Community of Madrid applies its own mobility restrictions within its own territorial perimeter.

Thus, at the expense of the Ministry of Health updating them this Friday, currently the basic health zones of Núñez Morgado and Virgen de Begoña (capital of Madrid), as well as Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda) and the towns of Navacerrada and Morata of Tajuña.

You can check which areas are affected on the map under these lines, marked in red. To check if your street is in one of them, you just need to tap on the magnifying glass and enter the name of the street in the text box:

Curfews, meetings and hospitality

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have agreed within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, in view of these holidays, to establish a curfew throughout the territory between 23:00 and 06:00.

A timetable for limiting night-time mobility that had already been applied in Madrid, where hotels and restaurants must also close at 11 p.m., entry of new customers after 10 p.m. being prohibited.

Likewise, the Interterritorial Council decided to limit meetings to a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In the case of private spaces, meetings are limited to people who live together.

In this sense, the Community of Madrid has already applied the ban on meetings of non-partners at home, except to take care of third parties (elderly people, dependents, minors or vulnerable people).

In addition, with regard to meetings in the hotel sector, in Madrid the number of guests on the terraces was already limited to a maximum of six people per table and four inside the premises. The use of a mask is compulsory both inside and outside establishments, except at the specific time of drinking or eating, and consumption in bars is prohibited.

Although the declaration of coordinated actions agreed to the Interterritorial Council is mandatory for all autonomies, Health insisted on Wednesday on the fact that it is an agreement “of minimums” and that the autonomous communities can decide to ” apply even stricter measures.

However, and to the detriment of the region updating its restrictions on Friday, it seems unlikely that Madrid will introduce further restrictive measures, given that the regional executive has directly opposed the closure of the regional perimeter at Easter, in which he finally respected, also during the past the bridge of San José.