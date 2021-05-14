These are the restrictions and areas confined by COVID-19 in Madrid after the end of the state of alarm

Since May 9, in the Community of Madrid, there has been no curfew. There is also no maximum number of social gatherings, although the regional executive is calling for home meetings to be avoided and not to spend 6 people in open spaces.

Perimeter closures had already been deactivated since Easter, but the region extended municipal boundaries based on basic health zones. In this sense, there are currently 14 closed health ZBS. Here are the general measures of autonomy:

– Madrid no longer has a curfew. Neither autonomous containment, the same as before the end of the alarm state. However, the region maintains its restrictions on mobility in basic health zones.

– The hotel can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

– Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., such as sports halls. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight.

– The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Closure of the perimeter in 14 health zones

Entry into and exit from these areas is not permitted without proper justification. These limitations affect 14 basic health zones. More than 351,700 people live there, according to Health Minister Ruiz Escudero, representing 5.2% of the population and 6.4% of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the areas affected by mobility restrictions:

-Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes)

-The towns and Las Margaritas (Getafe)

-Las Rozas (Las Rozas)

-Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

-Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza)

-Daroca and Gandhi (linear city)

-Castelló (Salamanca)

-General Fanjul (Latina)

-The princess (Móstoles)

-Barajas (Bridges)

-Chopera (Arganzuela)

-Leganés North (Leganés)

To find out more about the areas of the Community of Madrid with reduced mobility, you can consult this map. You can locate your home and workplace there to see if they are subject to these restrictions.

Affected areas appear in red. But if you want more precision, you can write the name of the street to find out if it is confined. To do this, all you have to do is enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be further refined.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using "+" and "-" to search for the street or area you want.