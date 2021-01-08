These are the restrictions and closures that the Autonomous Communities apply after the end of Christmas

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 09:33

The incidence of the coronavirus in Spain continues to increase and, after Christmas, the Autonomous Communities adopt new restrictive measures due to the fear of the arrival of a third wave of the pandemic after the holidays.

Thus, in recent days, new measures have been decreed in several regions, beyond the limits and perimeter restrictions planned for the Christmas period.

We review what are the new measures that the autonomies apply or will apply in the coming days to stop contagions:

Andalusia

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced on Friday that he would maintain the closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, although for the moment mobility between its eight provinces will be allowed.

Likewise, the closure of the municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar which were already confined perimeter (Tarifa, Algeciras, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, San Martín del Tesorillo, San Roque, La Línea de la Concepción and Los Barrios) and the year of Anora is added, in Cordoba. In the latter and in La Línea, all non-essential commercial activity is restricted.

The meeting limit is maintained at six people, while the curfew is established from 10 p.m., while the business will only be able to open until 8 p.m.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid announced on Friday the perimeter containment of 23 other basic health zones and nine municipalities in the region, given the increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. In total, it concerns 41 areas and 14 localities of Madrid will be closed, affecting some 1.2 million people in Madrid.

the Canary Islands

On Thursday, the government of the Canary Islands updated its measures against COVID-19 and toughened them in some islands. Thus, from midnight on Monday January 11, and for two weeks, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote were added to alert level 2 -in which La Gomera was already present-, with which the curfew is brought forward to 23 : 12 am and meetings are limited to four people.

Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, on the other hand, remain at Level 1, with a midnight curfew and meetings limited to six people. The island of Tenerife, still at level 3, continues to be closed on the perimeter, with a 10 p.m. curfew and meetings limited to cohabitants.

Castile and Leon

Castilla y León also announced Thursday that the containment of the perimeter of the region was extended indefinitely for the duration of the state of alarm, as well as the curfew at 10 p.m. In addition, private meetings are limited to six people.

In addition, the increase in infections in Ávila, Palencia and Segovia has resulted in the closure of the hotel interior and the closure of large shopping areas, as well as sports facilities and gambling and betting halls.

Valencian Community

For its part, the Valencian Community has decided to extend the closure of its perimeter until the end of January, as well as to tighten its curfew, which is established at 10 p.m.

In addition, nearly thirty municipalities are in a closed perimeter until January 20 inclusive. They are: Borriol, Atzeneta del Maestrat, Soneja, Jérica, Alcoy, Castalla, Polop, Llíria, Ayora, Utiel, Sollana, Guadassuar, Oliva, Daimús, Canals, Benigànim, Xàtiva, Mogente, Ontinyent, Cheste, Sinarcas, Anna, Quatretonda , Bonrepòs i Mirambell and all the municipalities of Alfafar, Benetússer, Massanassa, Sedaví and Llocnou de la Corona.

Extremadura

The Junta de Extremadura, meanwhile, closed the hotel and restaurant industry (except for take-out) and non-essential trade in towns with over 5,000 inhabitants and over 500 cases, including the two provincial capitals.

In addition, all public performances and leisure activities in the affected municipalities have been suspended, while high school and baccalaureate students, as well as FP students, will study remotely until January 17.

Catalonia

For its part, Catalonia continues to be closed on the perimeter and with municipal confinements, as well as with a curfew at 10 p.m. and meetings limited to six people. Shopping centers of over 400 square meters, with the exception of basic necessities, remain closed.

La Rioja

For its part, La Rioja has extended its confinement perimeter until January 31 and limited meetings to four people, while the curfew is established at 10 p.m.

Murcia

The region of Murcia has brought its curfew forward to 10 p.m. and has confined 22 municipalities due to the increase in coronavirus cases, as announced by the regional executive on Thursday.

The affected localities, which are confined to the perimeter, are: Abanilla, Fortuna, Ricote, Jumilla, Moratalla, La Unión, Lorquí, Mula, Villanueva del Río Segura, Albudeite, Santomera, Yecla, Los Alcázares, San Pedro del Pinatar, Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Cartagena, Cieza, Lorca and Ceutí.

Aragon

Aragon and its provinces remain closed on the perimeter until January 31, except justified movements. Likewise, the curfew is maintained at 11:00 p.m. until the same date. Non-essential activity must close at 8:00 p.m.