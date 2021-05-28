These are the restrictions and recommendations in Madrid to stop the coronavirus pandemic after the state of alarm

Updated: Friday May 28, 2021 12:48 PM

Posted: 05/27/2021 8:43 PM

The Community of Madrid continues with a series of active restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic which is still hitting the region hard. However, since May 9, when the state of alert died down, in this territory, as in many others, there has been no curfew or perimeter closure.

There is also no limit to the number of people who can participate in social gatherings. However, a series of recommendations and measures which must be taken into account are still in force in the Community.

For example, as the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero confirmed this Friday, it should be noted that there are no longer any marked basic health areas forced to close the perimeter in due to their epidemiological situation.

Currently, the hospitality industry can only open until 00:00 a.m. and is not allowed to admit new customers after 11:00 p.m. But, from Monday, these establishments will be able to close at 1:00 am, while the diners inside are extended from 4 to 6 and on the terraces, from 6 to 8. However, the capacity of 50% is maintained indoors. and 75% outside.

In places of worship, the capacity is increased from 50 to 75%. In shopping malls, the previous opening and closing restrictions are removed, while in sports venues, such as gyms, hours are extended from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Cinemas, theaters and auditoriums are also extending their opening hours, which are changed from 00:00 to 13:00. For its part, the government of Madrid has also signaled a relaxation of measures in other areas, such as that concerning outdoor shows. With this new decree, the maximum is now extended to 7,000 people. At the same time, the capacity of amusement parks for children is also increased: in particular, from 40 to 50%.

Apart from these measures, the community government continues to insist on certain recommendations, such as avoiding meetings in private homes, as well as outdoor meetings that do not exceed six people. Nevertheless, these restrictions and recommendations, added to the opening of the Community’s 286 basic health zones, show that Madrid is continuing its de-escalation process to return to normalcy after the pandemic.