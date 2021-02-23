These are the restrictions for COVID-19 in Andalusia, Galicia, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and the rest of the CCAA.

Publication: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 8:23 AM

The curve of the third wave of coronavirus, a priori, is lagging behind. The values ​​of the last few weeks indicate that the restrictions applied in recent weeks have served to reduce the rates of infections, to the point that, as the latest data from the Ministry of Health indicate, the cumulative incidence (AI) It is on the point of exceeding the maximum risk threshold of COVID-19 decreed by the government.

In other words, with an AI of 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, we are talking about the lowest number of infections since December 2020. However, some data is still very worrying: the latest health report includes 20,849 new cases of COVID- 19 in our country and 535 deaths.

As for hospitalizations, Spain has 1,106 fewer patients admitted for COVID. In total, more than 15,000 people are recovering in Spanish hospitals from the disease, placing the plant’s occupancy at 12.10%. The situation in an ICU is more complex: 33% of intensive care floors are occupied by COVID patients. In addition, there are still four communities above 40% UCI occupancy, including Madrid, which has the most serious situation with 46.88%.

Faced with this epidemiological context, the autonomous communities draw up an asymmetric panorama. Some have relaxed their measures for days, such as Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha or Galicia, which announced changes on Monday. On the other side of the coin is, for example, the Valencian Community, which has retained the same tenacity since the beginning of February. We review the measures in each region to deal with the coronavirus pandemic:

Andalusia

Curfew at 10 p.m. Shops and hotels must close at 6 p.m. Meetings of more than four people have also been banned.The perimeter closure is lifted in municipalities below 500 cases of AI per 100,000 inhabitants. These measures will be in effect, at least, until February 26.

Galicia

On Monday, the president of Xunta announced a “gradual” de-escalation of measures: he thus establishes three levels of openness depending on the epidemiological situation. In the first, the “ councils ” with an AI of more than 500 cases will keep the hotel business closed, with the ban on meeting non-cohabitants and changing municipalities; in level two, where the “ councils ” are between 250 and 500 AI, meetings of four people are allowed and the hotel industry will be able to open the terraces from this Friday until 6:00 p.m. In addition, mobility between Town Halls with the same IA is authorized at level 3; In other words, municipalities with less than 250 AI cases will allow meetings of up to four non-cohabitants, open hotels can open their interiors to complete 30% of the capacity, while the exterior must be at 50% (both, until 6:00 a.m.). Along with this, as with the previous level, it is allowed with municipalities of the same level of AI. The curfew is at 10 p.m.

Madrid

Curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings at home and in private spaces with people who do not live together are prohibited In public spaces these meetings can be of a maximum of four people Hostels and catering establishments must close at most at 11:00 p.m. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., no new customer may enter. On the other hand, home delivery services can be carried out until 00:00 a.m. The government of Madrid has also increased the number of diners who can consume on the terraces of bars from four to six, as well as the compulsory use of a mask in restaurants. .

Castilla La Mancha

Curfew at 10 p.m., but mobility between municipalities is allowed. 11 municipalities will remain on alert 3: El Casar, Sigüenza and Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara), Iniesta (Cuenca) and Casarrubios del Monte, Torrijos Fuensalida, Noblejas, Valmojado, La Puebla de Montalbán and Santa Cruz de la Zarza (Toledo). The limit of six people maximum for meetings is maintained. The Government of Castile-La Mancha has authorized hotel establishments to reopen until 9 p.m., with a third of the capacity.It is allowed to open the capacity in the interiors of the hotel industry up to 50%, increasing to 75% outside. Bar service is prohibited and customers must remain seated. Libraries, museums and archives, gymnasiums and leisure centers will be able to open with one third of the capacity. Bingo, gambling halls and bookmakers will reopen with a maximum capacity of 50% indoors. Visits to nurses in homes for the elderly are abolished.

Aragon

Limitation of the perimeter of three capitals – Zaragoza, Teruel and Huesca- and the municipalities of Alcañiz, Calatayud, Cuarte de Huerva, Ejea de los Caballeros, Tarazona and Utebo. Meetings of more than four people have been banned. The curfew was brought forward to 10 p.m. : 00 hours.

Asturias

Closure of the perimeter of Noreña, Gijón and Mieres Limitation of the perimeter of the entire region Curfew at 10 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of six people in private spaces and a maximum of four in the hotel trade Shops, bars and restaurants They must close at 8:00 p.m.

Cantabria

Certain measures are relaxed: shopping centers will be able to open on weekends, the capacity of cultural spaces is increased to 50% and the use of outdoor sports facilities will be authorized. Limitation of meetings to a maximum of six people. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Catalonia

En esta región solo pueden abrir durante los fines de semana los comercios de productos esenciales (también se cierran los centros comerciales) .La hostelería seguirá abriendo por tramos para almuerzos y comidas.Confinamiento comarcal y toque de queda from 22:00 to 06:00 Hours.

Castile and Leon

Starting Friday, February 26, all non-essential community activities, such as bars and restaurants, will be able to admit customers until 9:30 p.m., while closing is dictated at 10 p.m. 22 h. residences for the elderly are made more flexible The Commission announced the end of the closure of the perimeter of its provinces, which, from Saturday 20 February, will allow mobility between them, although the closure of the perimeter of the community in its together. meetings with a maximum of four people in the houses are maintained. The interior of bars and restaurants is closed.

Valencian Community

Closure of all hotels, with the exception of take-away meals or home catering Closure of shops at 6:00 p.m. excluding essential services such as food and pharmacies Closure of sports facilities with the exception of professional competition professionals State. Curfew at 10 p.m. Perimeter closure of the entire community and, on weekends and public holidays, of municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Meetings in public spaces between more than two people who do not live together are prohibited. In private spaces, this cannot be done.

Extremadura

Meetings of up to six people, in public and private spaces, with or without people living together. The hotels and shops can open until 10 p.m. In the first, the tables can accommodate up to four people. The capacity of religious services must be 40%, in the case of baptisms and communions, the maximum is 30 people outside and 15 inside.

the Balearic Islands

The Balearic archipelago has banned meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, he ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping centers and popular festivals are prohibited. Formentera is closed on the perimeter. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island of the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

the Canary Islands

The autonomous government of the Canary Islands applies its measures according to the level of alert. However, he decreed special measures for the carnival, with which the curfew is fixed on all the islands from 10 p.m. to February 21, regardless of its level of alert and parties and festivals are prohibited. On alert level 1 and 2 islands (Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Fuerteventura) meetings are for a maximum of six people, on level 3 islands (Gran Canaria) meetings are limited to 4 people On level 4 islands (Lanzarote and La Graciosa), only two people maximum can meet.

La Rioja

Since Monday, February 22, the community of Riojan has relaxed some of its measures. In this line, meetings between non-cohabitants are again at a maximum of 6 people. The closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in Riojan has been lifted, but the autonomous region will continue to be closed. Curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. After a month of closure of the non-essential activity, it will be able to resume its activity from this Monday, but with some limitations: the hotel industry can open the interior of the premises at 30%, and terraces at 75%. However, the consumption of bars will remain prohibited.

Murcia

The region relaxed the measures. From this Wednesday, social meetings between non-cohabitants will be increased from 2 to 4 people. Business and reception hours are extended until 10 p.m. The interior of bars and restaurants must remain closed, while outside, a maximum of four people per table can meet.

Navarre

Bars and restaurants close at 9:00 p.m. From February 26, the interior of the premises will be able to open up to 30% of the capacity. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. In addition, in the private space, meetings should be limited to the unit of coexistence. However, also from next Friday February 26, they will be able to go up to two coexistence groups, but in any case the 6 people will not be able to pass. The region has also banned smoking on the terraces. And the curfew between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. at least until March 11.

Pays Basque

Closure of the perimeter of all municipalities in the region. Of course, mobility will be authorized between neighboring municipalities for socio-economic and sports activities. Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of four people. Hotel and restaurant establishments must close at 8:00 p.m. The curfew is maintained at 10 p.m. and the closure of other activities at 9 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the Basque Country can reopen even if they are in areas exceeding an AI of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, group sports activities will be prohibited.