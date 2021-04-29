These are the restrictions imposed by each Autonomous Community after May 9

Regional governments began to prepare the scene as early as May 9, when the state of alert subsided, and they are already planning the legal framework that ensures they continue to take certain measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. , although some regional executives recognize the difficulty of establishing restrictions without this legal standard.

The president of the government himself, Pedro Sánchez, reaffirmed that the intention of the government was not to prolong this state of alert beyond May 9, despite the insistence of many regional executives to offer them cover. legal when the measures are put in place.

This is the position of each Autonomous Community 10 days after the expiration of the state of alarm and the resulting restrictions:

Andalusia

The Andalusian government plans to hold a meeting next Monday, May 3, with the President of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia and with the Superior Prosecutor of Andalusia to propose the measures that the regional administration could adopt in a scenario without alarm state. . Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to a maximum of six people

– Closure of the perimeter of several municipalities

– However, there are measures which vary according to the alert level of each population, which you can consult on this interactive map.

Aragon

The President of the Government of Aragon Javier Lambán is convinced that “it will not be necessary” to adopt new restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm, “given the evolution of the pandemic” of COVID-19 in the autonomous community, noting “the effects of vaccination”. Here are the measurements in the region:

– Closure of the perimeter of the autonomous community, the region of La Litera and the municipalities of Tarazona, Fraga and La Litera

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people in the open air and four in closed spaces, excluding cohabitants. In municipalities with additional limitations, only four people.

Asturias

The President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, has expressed his intention to update the 4+ system of measures for municipalities or localities when the state of alert ends on May 9 and will be announced “from as possible “and will ask the national executive for measures to adapt the limitation of hours within the Autonomous Community. At present, these are the measures that apply:

– Curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the Principality’s perimeter

– Closure of the interior of the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic government is in favor of maintaining health checks at islands ports and airports once the state of alarm in Spain ends on May 9. Here are the current restrictions:

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings limited to six people

– Capacity limits depending on the alert level of each island. Menorca and Formentera are at level 1 and the remaining islands at level 2.

the Canary Islands

The President of the Canary Islands Angel Víctor Torres has called on the central government to implement extraordinary measures in the archipelago, which are authorized by law, if the state of alert finally disappears on May 9. Among these extraordinary measures, he stresses that controls in ports and airports must be compulsory, there must be mechanisms to control the meeting of groups, both in public and private spaces, as well as the need to have a PCR test or antigen negative test for inter-island travel. Here are the current measurements at the moment:

– Closure of the perimeter of the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria

– Closure of the perimeter of the archipelago except for negative diagnostic test

– The measures and the curfew vary according to the alert levels per island: Gran Canaria and Tenerife are at level 3; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at number 2 and the remaining islands at number 1.

Cantabria

Cantabria will open its borders on May 9 if that day the state of alarm declared six months ago throughout Spain is not extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, from then on, the region “will be free”, as expressed by its president Miguel Angel Revilla.

Castile and Leon

The Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León defends the maintenance of restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm on May 9, as well as the application of the traffic light agreed to the Interterritorial Health Council to go ” hand in hand “with epidemiological and sanitary data. Here are the current measurements:

– Perimeter closure

– Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Closure of the hotel interior in 31 municipalities until May 3

Castilla La Mancha

Its president Emiliano García-Page has argued that his Board of Governors is preparing for Thursday next week its strategy to begin to undertake the de-escalation of restrictive measures once the state of alert has lowered on May 9, plans that will be on which they are based “considerably lightened restrictions and limitations”, without “going beyond” what the State allows and, in any case, “without going from 0 to 100, from black to white, completely to nothing. ”Currently, the following restrictions apply:

– the night curfew from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Closure of the perimeter of the region

– Groups of up to six people in public and private spaces

Catalonia

The executive is considering reforming Executive Order 27/2020 to maintain the curfew and “meet the challenges of the pandemic without the cover provided by the state of alarm”, which is expected to end on May 9. Según la portavoz del Ejecutivo catalán, el objetivo es tener un marco normativo que sea una “alternativa si se requiere alargar la medida, para que el Govern tenga forma de aplicarla”, y asegura que la reforma del decreto estará lista de cara a la semana Who is coming.

Pays Basque

The Basque executive has been one of the most critical of Pedro Sánchez’s decision to lift the state of alert and warn that “there are fewer and fewer days left” to clarify this issue . In addition, the PNV, the majority formation of the government of the Basque Country, insists on maintaining this standard. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and localities with an incidence greater than 400

– Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– End of the activity at 9:00 p.m.

– Meetings limited to four people in private spaces

Extremadura

At the Extremadura PSOE, the party that governs the region, they advocate that the central executive and the autonomous communities establish a dialogue that allows them to agree on a common and clear roadmap to be able to face the situation in which the different autonomies are found in their decisions on the pandemic once the state of alarm in Spain ends. Here are the current restrictions:

– Closure of the perimeter of the community and the municipalities of Vegaviana and Guareña

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Meetings: maximum 4 people in closed public spaces and 6 in open public spaces

Galicia

In Galicia, the end of the state of alert will mean, among other things, the lifting of the curfew and the end of the closure of the perimeter of the community, as confirmed by the Minister of Health Julio García Comesaña. Faced with the new scenario which opens on May 9, the Minister of Health, who regrets that a common “tool” has not been placed on the interterritorial table of debate, assured that Galicia will continue to adopt measures “surgical”. And getting ready to “motivate” the restrictions.

La Rioja

Regional government spokesperson and health minister Sara Alba explains that her position is to “ask for a consensus” and “dialogue” with all the autonomous communities on the measures that can be taken from May 9. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the community perimeter

– curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– Maximum of 6 people in a meeting. In level 5 municipalities, the maximum number of meetings is 4 people.

Madrid

The Minister of Finance and Civil Service of the Community of Madrid Javier Fernández-Lasquetty insisted on the need to make changes to the law on public health, the law on the cohesion of the national health system and the law general on health, to “make it easier for the Autonomous Communities once the alarm is over.” Here are the restrictions currently in force in the region:

– curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

– Prohibition of meetings of non-partners at home

– Hospitality: maximum six guests per table on the terrace and four indoors, with bar consumption prohibited and closing at 11:00 p.m.

– Closure of the perimeter by the basic health areas

Murcia

The Murcia executive would be “delighted” to have a dialogue with the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, on the needs they will have at the end of the state of alert. Here are the current measurements:

– Closure of the perimeter of the Region

– Curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

– Maximum of six people in open public spaces. Maximum of four people in closed and private public spaces

Navarre

The government of Navarre is evaluating the configuration of the legal framework that can be opened after May 9, once the state of alert has been lifted, in the face of a situation of “fragile stabilization” of COVID-19 cases in the Autonomous Community, which it continues to be “at very high risk” and with hospitals “very under pressure”.

Valencian Community

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana Ximo Puig considers that the state of alert “has had its day” and that it is now necessary “to start sending other types of signals”. “We have to talk about hope and we have to match the facts to that hope.” Puig stressed that the Community is in favor of “cautious de-escalation, which it is doing”. He recalled that this territory “has been below the risk threshold for six weeks and is autonomous with the best epidemiological data”, therefore “the greatest caution” and knowing that “the virus has not passed, because each day they die and people are infected “, we must” go towards normalization “.