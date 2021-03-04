These are the restrictions in Spain that Health is considering for Holy Week due to COVID-19

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 8:18 AM

The cumulative incidence (AI) continues to decline – it already stands at 159 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – but Health and most regional governments are clear: they do not want to risk the same as at Christmas. They fear that contagions and deaths will recur and that we are entering what would already be the fourth wave.

laSexta has acceded to the first draft prepared by the Committee on Health and proposes the application of the measures within a period of March 26 to April 9. Likewise, there is a warning not to lower the alert level in any region, despite the fact that the indicators are favorable.

Then, we list the measures they propose in a homogeneous way for all the autonomous communities:

Limitations of the perimeter

Limit mobility due to the closure of the perimeter of all Autonomous Communities and subject to certain exceptions regulated by the state of alarm. In this regard, the document specifically recommends not to return to the place of residence, in particular for university students who reside during the course in another region or country.

Limited social gatherings and mass events prohibited

Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of four or six people, both in public and private spaces. Mass events are also prohibited and holding meetings in foyers and other closed spaces with people who do not cohabit is not recommended.

Curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The project calls for the implementation of night mobility restrictions between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. nationwide. Currently, communities have a margin between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to impose a curfew depending on their epidemiological situation. Health’s proposal is that at Easter, the hours are jointly limited.

Communication strategy

Finally, the document stresses the importance of conveying the message “we don’t save weeks, we save lives” in a joint communication campaign. They remember that health is the first pillar to protect in the midst of a health crisis. Indeed, the text recalls that while the epidemiological situation has improved, hospital occupancy rates remain high.