These are the restrictions in the hospitality industry of each autonomous community due to the coronavirus

Publication: Saturday May 15, 2021 12:31

The end of the state of alert has lowered restrictions that limit mobility, such as perimeter limits and curfews, in most of the Autonomous Communities. However, all regional executives have decided to maintain the measures against the coronavirus which affect the hotel and restaurant industry.

Capacity limitation in indoor and outdoor stores, restrictions on opening hours or a limited number of customers per table are some of the measures that are followed in the Autonomous Communities. Then we give you the keys:

Andalusia

The premises are open until midnight. Each table can accommodate up to 8 people inside and 10 if they are terraces or outdoor spaces. Municipalities with a good epidemiological situation can open bars with music and discos until 2 a.m.

Aragon

In Huesca and Zaragoza, the premises can be at 100% of their capacity on the terraces and 30% indoors; the premises can only be opened until 11:00 p.m. and the maximum number of people per table will be 6. In Teruel, with a better epidemiological situation, the capacity is also 100% outdoors, but 50% indoors; bars and restaurants open until midnight; and there can be 10 people per table on the terrace and 6 customers per table inside the premises.

Asturias

Bars and restaurants may open until 1:00 a.m. after the end of the alarm state. The maximum number of customers per table is 6, inside and out. The activity in discotheques, dance halls and all types of premises with music remains suspended.

Balearic Islands

In Mallorca, which is on alert level 2, terraces can open until 10:30 p.m., but the interior of bars remains closed. Thus, the outdoor spaces can have the capacity at 100%, but there can only be four people per table.In Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, at alert level 1, the terraces open until 10:30 p.m., with a 100 % capacity and a maximum of 6 customers per group. During this time, the interior of the premises can open until 5:00 p.m. (weekends until 6:00 p.m.), they must be at 50% of the capacity and there can only be 4 people per table.

the Canary Islands

In Tenerife, Gran Canaria, El Hierro and Lanzarote, terraces can be at 75% of their capacity and with a maximum of six people. While in interior areas capacity is limited to 50% and there can only be 4 customers per table. Bars and restaurants can only open until 11 pm. In Fuerteventura, La Gomera and La Palma, locals can open until midnight; There is no capacity restriction on the terraces and up to 10 people are allowed. However, inside the capacity is reduced to 75% and there can only be 6 people per table.

Cantabria

All hotels and restaurants can open until 10:30 p.m., but depending on the alert level of the municipality in which they are located, they will have to comply with certain restrictions or others:

Level 1: The interior must be at 50% of the capacity and up to 6 people, while on the terraces there can be up to 10 customers per table Level 2: Closed spaces must be at 33% of the capacity and with a maximum of 6 people per group. On the terraces the capacity increases to 75%, but the number of guests remains at 6. Level 3: In this case, the interior of the premises must be closed. However, the terrace can remain open at 75% of the capacity and with a maximum of 6 people per table. Level 4: At this level the interiors must also be closed and the terraces will remain with a capacity of 50% and a maximum of 4 guests.

Castilla La Mancha

The hotel and restaurant industry can open until 1:00 a.m. from the end of the alarm state. The capacity must be 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. The number of diners increases to 10, but bar consumption remains limited.

Castile and Leon

The hospitality industry can open until 00:00 from the end of the alarm state. Municipalities whose cumulative incidence in 14 days is greater than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will have to close inside establishments. The maximum number of customers per table must be 4 inside and 6 on the terraces.

Catalonia

Los bares y restaurantes pueden abrir from 07:30 to 23:00 horas de manera uninterrumpida.Las mesas tienen que estar separadas con una distancia de 2 metros y solo puede haber 4 comensales.El aforo es del 100% en el exterior y del 30 % inside.

The community of Madrid

Establishments must close at 12:00 a.m., but they cannot admit new customers after 11:00 p.m. The capacity is limited to 50% indoors and 75% outdoors. Each table can only accommodate a maximum of 4 people if it is in a closed space and 6 customers if it is on a terrace.

Valencian Community

The hotel industry can only open until 11:30 p.m. The indoor capacity must be 50%, while on the terrace it can be full. The maximum occupancy is 10 clients per table and the distance between each group must be 2 meters inside and 1.5 meters from the terraces.

Extremadura

Establishments must close by midnight at the latest. The capacity is 50% indoors and 85% on the terraces. In the first case, there can only be 6 guests per group and in the second, a maximum of 10.

Galicia

Bars can open until 11:00 p.m., but restaurants can open until 1:00 a.m. – provided they have a restaurant license, CO2 meter, and work by appointment. The capacity can vary between 30% and 30%. 50% according to the restrictions of each municipality. Regarding the number of customers per table, it must be 4 inside and 6 on the terraces.

La Rioja

All hotels must close at midnight, maximum The capacity inside the premises must be 50% and on the terraces, 100% Consumption in bars is always prohibited.

Murcia

The hotel and restaurant industry may remain open until midnight, the maximum group of people in these establishments must be six people (not living together) per table on the terraces, while at the inside bars and restaurants it must be four.

Navarre

The opening hours of the terraces have been extended until 10 p.m., but the interior of the premises remains closed. The capacity of these outdoor spaces is 100%, but with an interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters and a maximum of four guests.

Pays Basque

The hotel can only open until 10 p.m. after the end of the alarm state. The number of seats inside is limited to 50%, but not on the terraces, which can be fully reserved. There can be a maximum of 4 customers at each table. , while consumption is still prohibited at the bar.