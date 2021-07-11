These are the restrictions on nightlife in the autonomous communities due to the coronavirus

The cumulative incidence in young people aged 20 to 29 continues to increase uncontrollably, exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 population, a figure which also adds to that of those aged 12 to 19, which is around 900 cases. in the last 14 days (891).

Both data exceed the global maximum that our country has experienced throughout the pandemic. Faced with this scenario, some autonomous communities have been forced to think about emergency measures to curb infections.

The big victim is the nightlife, which once again has provisional measures in terms of capacity or schedules. Next, we go over what the different regions that again have limitations in these locations have announced:

Catalonia

Closure of nightlife, discos and any dance hall, from this Saturday and for 15 days. 50% capacity inside bars and restaurants and 100% on terraces, with a limit of six and ten people respectively. vaccination schedule to attend events with more than 500 people Recommendation to use the mask outdoors.

Valencian Community

Bars and nightclubs can only function as restaurants and will have to close at 12:30 a.m. The hotel, bars and restaurants closes at 12:30 a.m. The capacity in the premises will be six people maximum indoors and ten on terraces. Mass shows will reduce their capacity from 4,000 to 3,000 people outdoors and from 3,000 to 2,000 indoors. The government will ask the Superior Court of Justice to authorize a curfew from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and reduce social gatherings to ten people.

Castile and Leon

Advancement of the nightlife closure at 2:00 a.m., admitting the last customer a maximum of one hour Consumption at the bar or standing in nightlife venues is prohibited and dance floors cannot be used in these facilities, it is limited to one third and there can only be ten people per table.

Murcia

Closure of the interior of nightlife venues as of this Friday. The capacity of these places is reduced to ten people per table in the outdoor areas. Mass celebrations are prohibited in all municipalities with high transmission.

Cantabria

Closure of nightlife venues in Santander, Torrelavega, Castro Urdiales, Camargo, Piélagos, El Astillero, Santa Cruz de Bezana, Laredo, Santoña, Santa María de Cayón, Colindres, Marina de Cudeyo, Ribamontán al Mar, Bárcena de Cicero, Noja and Arnuero.

Aragon

Nightlife at 12:30 a.m. and hotels closed at 11:00 p.m. Capacity reduction to 50% in all locations, as long as they are indoors.

Balearic Islands

Limited capacity of bars and restaurants in Magaluf, Mallorca and Sant Antoni de Portmany (Ibiza), with a maximum of 100 people inside and 200 outside. Tables cannot be occupied by more than six people inside or ten outside.

Galicia

Presentation of a negative PCR test carried out in the 48 hours preceding the use of nightlife venues in medium-risk cities. Enclosure of parks, beaches and places where young people meet to avoid drinking bottles.