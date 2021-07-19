These are the vaccination data and restrictions in each CCAA

Madrid

Posted: Monday July 19, 2021 9:52 AM

Spain will reach 25 million vaccinated this week. In other words, in accordance with the forecasts made by the Prime Minister last April, the roadmap to achieve collective immunity is still on track.

Once this milestone has been confirmed (today the vaccination rate exceeds 400,000 daily doses), our country will have exceeded 50% of the population with the full schedule. In this sense, according to the latest health data, corresponding to Thursday and pending the publication of the weekend vaccination, more than 23.3 million citizens (49.3% of the population) are already fully protected against COVID .

Only 1.6 million punctures separate the Autonomous Communities from crossing this new barrier. Although the main concern at the moment is to move forward with the vaccination of the younger groups, which are those with a higher incidence and those with a lower vaccination rate. However, in the case of the elderly, the vast majority have protection, which is crucial in preventing the collapse of hospitals and, above all, death.

100% of the population over the age of 80 is fully immune, while 97.6% of those aged 70 to 79 have received the full guideline. The progress of vaccination is particularly sensitive from the first doses, since, as we had anticipated, nearly 70% of the target population has undergone at least one puncture.

However, the percentage in the group with the highest incidence (as is logical in epidemiological terms) barely reaches 18.9% of immunity in 30-year-olds, while in the case of 20-29 year-olds only 12 , 5% are protected against disease. For this reason, various regions have already been encouraged to straddle groups and open self-nomination to people of all ages. In this way, an attempt is made to curb the increase in cases, mainly caused by the delta variant.

The restrictions in each CCAA

Despite the progress in vaccination and the achievement of targets, the epidemiological situation in recent weeks has plunged Spain into what experts already consider to be a fifth wave. Without going any further, the cumulative incidence at 14 days increased in each of the age groups during the month of July, but with significant differences.

This has led various regional governments to reverse their de-escalation trend. Since the state of alarm went off on May 9, the pattern to follow was to ease restrictions and give some of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as tourism and hospitality, a break.

However, the change in trend has meant that in Catalonia, Navarre (as of July 22), Cantabria and the Valencian Community, for example, the municipal curfew has been reinstated. Another of the main restrictions of the state of alert is also coming back: the group maximums, while the hours of bars and restaurants have undergone various changes according to the territories.

Then in this table you can see the main restrictions of your Autonomous Community. Find your region or if, on the contrary, you want more information, click on the pages to move forward in each Autonomous Community.

At the same time, it should be remembered with regard to curfews that there are only a few regions that have obtained the approval of the Justice (Cantabria, Valencian Community and Catalonia). The Canary Islands are one of the territories that have tried to apply it in the islands with the highest incidence, but so far the court has rejected it. However, the regional executive has already indicated that it will appeal the TSJC’s decision.

This could also be the case in Navarre, the measurement of which also depends on the judges, while in Castilla y León they have already decided to exclude it, although it was for several days in the mind of the government of Fernández. Mañueco. According to Indian of the Executive, this is an “unachievable” standard for fear of legal chaos.