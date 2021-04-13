“These stops demonstrate the guarantees of these vaccines”

Published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 2:19 PM

Pedro Sánchez sent a message of peace and security concerning the vaccines administered in Spain: “All vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency and have all the guarantees”.

At a press conference in Moncloa after the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister was asked about the decision of US regulators to suspend vaccination with Janssen to investigate six cases of clots that have been reported in recent days , and this on the eve of receipt by Spain of the first 300,000 doses of this vaccine.

Although the president assured not to have knowledge of this information – known a few minutes before his appearance – he insisted on the fact that this type of stop “does not cease to demonstrate the guarantees of this type of vaccines” and reiterated the message from health authorities that the benefits outweigh the risks.

“The Spanish Medicines Agency has not stopped receiving information on all vaccines since January. Both at European level and in the AEM, there are qualified professionals who receive all information instantly,” he said. he declares.