These will be the measures against COVID-19 to vote in the Madrid elections: time slots, times and capacity

Publication: Sunday, May 2, 2021 6:02 AM

The elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4 will inevitably be marked by the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, the regional executive has established a protocol very similar to that established during the last elections in Catalonia to guarantee the safety of the electorate and other people who will participate in the day.

In fact, all political parties have joined together to encourage postal voting, thus avoiding going to polling stations. . In this article, we explain how and until when to request the vote by mail.

Time slots and protective equipment for voters and polling station members

For these elections, the community government has established two voting time slots for the most vulnerable groups, while the rest of the day will be reserved for the general population. These times are not compulsory but they are recommended.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m .: vulnerable people over 65 From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m .: people infected with a coronavirus or suspects

Another worrying situation is the protection of members of polling stations. In this case, Madrid will deliver to each member two FFP2 masks, which will be renewed every 8 hours, a face shield and disposable gloves.

However, unlike the Catalan elections last February, the Community will not provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to members of the polling station. According to the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, they consider that this is not necessary and that the existing protection is sufficient.

In addition to these measures, the people who form the polling stations must maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters between themselves and cannot share pens or documents.

With regard to the electorate, it is recommended to vote with the ballot paper prepared at home. In addition, surgical masks will also be distributed at the entrance to the polling stations which will act as a double mask to ensure security.

Security of polling stations: low capacity density and constant ventilation

As in the Catalan elections, the polling stations will be another key point of this election day. For May 4, in addition to educational centers, pavilions and spacious facilities will be set up allowing a lower capacity density. In addition, he will seek to maintain permanent ventilation, leaving windows and doors open before and during the day, and the cleaning and disinfection of the center will be intensified.

Upon entering the polling station, some markings will be visible on the ground that will indicate the route, both entry and exit, to maintain the safe distance between people.

Likewise, various security guards will be put in place to control their capacity. Inside the polling stations, as well as at each access point, there will be dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel to ensure the cleanliness of the electorate’s hands.

La 'app' del 4-M

As also happened during the February elections in Catalonia, voters will have a mobile application allowing them to follow the influx to polling stations in real time and avoid crowds, as gathered by Europa Press. .

The release date of this application, which will be available on iOS and Android, will be a few days before the Madrid elections on May 4. In it, in addition to the number of people attending the electoral college, you can follow the conduct of the elections and the most relevant information.

The Minister of the Presidency, Eugenia Carballedo, announced the three sections that we can find in this “application”.

In the first block, you will be able to consult all the electoral information, the timetable and the regulations.In the second block, called “ Voting ”, information will be offered on the electoral college to attend, as well as instructions for voting by mail. . Bloc will act as a “simulator” and voters will be able to enter parameters to see how many seats each political formation would get.