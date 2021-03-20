These will be the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360

Considering the apathy of some Microsoft partners, it is appreciated that others like Samsung or Huawei have appeared featuring top notch design and specifications. Now, the Korean giant is preparing two new devices with Windows 10 spectacularly designed, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the convertible 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, the company’s laptop and convertible for this year 2021

Well-known leaker WalkingCat talked about these devices a long time ago. We knew they would have the latest Intel technology inside and awesome displays. We knew the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro would have done it.

– WalkingCat (@ _h0x0d_) February 18, 2021

Now from the hand of another filter, Evan Blass, we know his design and that the convertible will have S-Pen support. Both teams have a spectacular appearance and we are going to know the characteristics of these two 13 and 15 inch devices which will have FullHD AMOLED screens.

For starters, we’re surprised at how Samsung managed to keep the numeric keypad inside the laptop. We understand that it is the 15-inch slope, otherwise it will be very complicated. In addition, we will have two color variants, one silver and one blue.

Accompanying the eleventh generation Intel processors, we have Iris X graphics in all versions except the 15 ″ which we will have as an NVIDIA MX450. All in a team weighing less than 900 grams for the 13 ″ track and 1,072 kg for the 15 ″ track.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 offers a design similar to the laptop, but with the ability to fully rotate the screen. This will allow you to work directly on the screen using an S-Pen supplied with the device.

Samsung continues to improve its ecosystem with Microsoft and these laptops are part of that ecosystem. It will not only have Windows 10 but also several applications to work better with our smartphone.