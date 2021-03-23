They amend and mistakenly remove a car from Torra’s entourage for having been improperly parked in Valencia

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 11:20 PM

Valencia’s local police mistakenly sanctioned a camouflaged vehicle belonging to the Mossos d’Esquadra who was part of the delegation of former President Quim Torra, who was in the Valencian capital to present a book.

Officers fined the vehicle, which was improperly parked, and later towing service operators took it to the municipal depot.

However, once the agents were warned of the “misunderstanding” and that it was a vehicle belonging to the delegation of the former president of the Generalitat, the car was returned, according to police sources cited by the Europa Press agency.

Torra was this Monday at the Center for Contemporary Culture in October in Valencia on the occasion of the presentation of his book “Les hores greus”. Dietari de Canonges ”.