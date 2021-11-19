they-are-looking-for-the-34-children-whom-the-government-will-consult-on-childhood-matters

A score of children meet on a Wednesday afternoon in Fuenlabrada. They prepare the annual plenary session, which they celebrate this Friday with the mayor. They are part of an advisory body of the City Council. When asked if they feel heard, they proudly say that their greatest achievement is that in the Madrid town there is a skate park thanks to a proposal from them. The municipality’s childhood plans are worked with them. “I have companions who say they would like to do something, but cannot. Here I have the feeling that I can do something ”, sums up Lucía, from 13 years, who has been a member of the council since he was six. Like this one, there are more than 400 in Spain. Now, for the first time, Spain will have a state council for child participation. There have been 227 candidates from all the autonomies. The selection process is underway: the 34 children and girls who will give children a voice before institutions. The Government will take them into account before laws that affect them, and they will be able to approach the Administration bodies to launch their proposals and recommendations.

Children’s organizations have been asking for it for years and it was a mandate of the law for the protection of minors against violence, approved last May. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child had also recommended that Spain promote its participation in legislative processes. At the end of September the order creating the council was published. Boys and girls from eight to until 12 November. The Children’s Observatory, a body dependent on the Ministry of Social Rights that brings together the general direction of childhood, autonomous communities and organizations for the defense of children’s rights, already has the candidacies on the table. A representative team of the observatory must now elect its members. It is scheduled to start operating in December.

UNICEF and the Children’s Platform, which in turn groups together 74 organizations will be part of the process. “There will be at least seven members who come from regional or local councils, another seven from social entities or associations, and another seven from groups vulnerable to discrimination, such as LGTBI, for example,” explains Ricardo Ibarra, director of the platform. Silvia Casanovas, specialist in child and adolescent participation at Unicef ​​Spain, adds that there will be parity between girls and boys by age group. Applications must be authorized by their parents or guardians and be accompanied by a letter of introduction. “For me something very important is that it requires a group endorsement, they must explain why they are applying, how they work with their group and how they are going to defend their interests,” continues Casanovas.

Two adults designated by Social Rights will act as facilitators. The general director of Children’s Rights, Violeta Assiego, explains that they will have “the support of entities specialized in child participation and in how to accompany children to respect their autonomy and ability to make decisions.” A minor contract was published so that organizations can attend and it will be resolved “in the coming weeks.”

In Fuenlabrada, this task falls to Tamara Cordero and Cristina Mora, both of the childhood team of the City Council. The council was formed in 2004 and right now there is 23 counselors, children ages eight to 13 years and 12 experts, who have from 14 up to 17 and they are so called because they were previously counselors. The former meet every Friday, the latter once a month. The meeting always starts with the same dynamics. How have you spent the week? This has been more good “regulinchi pulling badly.” Judging by their answers, Fuenlabrada was on exams.

“You have to adapt the methodologies to their age. There is usually a starter dynamic. With the little ones it can be through drawing, with the older ones, the debate ”, continues Casanovas, from Unicef. In Fuenlabrada, the boys and the facilitators, sitting in a circle, remember the initiatives they have proposed in previous sessions. Concerned that the rights of children are not known, they have proposed an initiative that will last all year: “Children take the city”. There will be a traveling exhibition, they ask for more information against bullying in schools. “It is when, for example, a girl in a school wears pants instead of a skirt and they think she is a boy and they make fun of her because she is wearing pants”, explains Sharlotte, 11 years. “What nonsense,” replies Radwa Ouirraoui indignantly, who is “about to turn nine.”

A moment of the meeting of the Fuenlabrada child participation council. Kike For

None of them It has been presented to the state council, they are part of a network that groups together several municipalities and it was decided, by lottery, that they would apply from another council. But desire was not lacking. They are very participatory children, say the facilitators. There they go to work and have fun.

28. 000 participants

UNICEF has 427 structures of child and adolescent participation at the local level in Spain – in which more than 28. 000 minor—, of which 342 belong to Child Friendly Cities, a program of this organization. Communities such as Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Asturias have regional councils and there are other autonomies, such as Galicia, promoting their own formulas. Ricardo Ibarra, from the Childhood Platform, points out that “in Spain there is a lack of stable structures for participation at the state level, there are specific initiatives, such as the annual attendance of boys and girls to the children’s commission in Congress, but there is still much to do. achieve. ”

“ The European Commission has shown that there are a multitude of spaces and ways of working, there are a dozen countries with specific structures. Denmark, Germany or Scotland, for example, have mechanisms for consulting children on policies that affect them ”, adds Ibarra. From the constitution of the State Council, in Spain children will give their point of view on childhood laws, plans or strategies and will be able to send their proposals to government agencies. “The challenge is that these structures have the capacity to be heard and have an impact, that they are not symbolic,” he continues. The general director of Children’s Rights emphasizes that having their participation “is a value” and explains that it is not an advisory body of the Government: “Surely they make us [propuestas] the general direction of childhood, but they can also do it, If they so decide, to other bodies such as the Data Protection Agency, to try to improve reporting mechanisms in cases of violence they suffer when their personal information is shared, or to the Ombudsman, on issues that may affect them. ”

Children usually complain that they are not listened to, they are not taken seriously. “Everything starts from a problem of conception of the child, as an object of protection, as a future adult or a person in transition, but not as a citizen with rights,” says Ibarra. “They have the right to be heard. This also has numerous benefits. A process of citizen participation improves public policy, and if children feel heard, it has future effects, they will be citizens who will vote more, participate more in public life. ”

To Adil, who has 11 years, he liked the idea that his word can change Fuenlabrada. Radwa agrees. “I liked the idea of ​​coming to have meetings, make new friends and propose ideas that help improve the city, make it the place we have dreamed of.” Who knows, maybe in a few years they will sit on the state participation council.