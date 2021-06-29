They are looking for three end-of-year students who fled Mallorca to the peninsula

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 12:01

Posted: 29.06.2021 12:00

At least three isolated students in Mallorca managed to escape from the island to the peninsula. Now they are trying to locate them and according to the Minister of Health of the Balearic Government, Patricia Gómez, the responsibility for a possible sanction or for carrying out new tests would lie with the autonomous community to which they belong.

The escape occurred this Saturday when national police officers intercepted 21 students at Son Sant Joan who were trying to leave Mallorca, according to the ‘Ultima hora’ newspaper. The young people were staying at the COVID hotel in Passeig Marítim from where they managed to escape.

The group was surprised at the airport terminal as they tried to board various flights. After that, officers alerted health workers and Emergency Medical Service personnel (SAMU-061), who went to the airport to take charge of the transfer to the hotel complex.

However, three of them have achieved their goal of getting to the peninsula and now they are trying to locate them. To prevent further escape attempts, the National Police now maintain 24-hour surveillance at the Bellver Hotel.