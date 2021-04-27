They are looking for volunteers for the study who will put the Pfizer vaccine to be vaccinated with a dose of AstraZeneca

Publication: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 09:19

Is it safe and effective to give Pfizer vaccine to those who have received a dose of Astrazeneca? This is what the ‘CombivacS’ clinical trial is trying to find out, which opens up the possibility of receiving volunteers to study the possible benefits of a combination of vaccines to complement the COVID-19 vaccination.

This decision is made, according to the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), due to the many requests received from people asking to participate in the study, which is currently in the recruitment phase. Those interested in participating can send their request to the five hospitals participating in the study: La Paz and Clínico San Carlos in Madrid; Vall d’Hebron and Clínic in Barcelona and Cruces in Vizcaya.

‘CombivacS’, which was presented last week, will study more than 600 people the possible protective effect and safety of administering a dose of the messenger RNA vaccine for COVID-19 (BioNtech / Pfizer) to people who have already received a first dose of. AstraZeneca laboratory vaccine after a minimum of 8 weeks has passed since this dose.

Who can volunteer?

People under the age of 60 who received a dose of AstraZeneca before March 5 can volunteer to participate in the trial.

Volunteers divided into two groups will participate in the trial, to which they will be randomly assigned. On the one hand, Group 1 or intervention group, made up of 400 people, will receive a dose of Pfizer vaccine, followed by 28 days of clinical observation and antibody analysis for one year.

For its part, group 2, which will be made up of 200 people, will not initially receive any vaccine. This group 2 will act as a control group, with all monitoring, safety and analysis procedures being the same as in the experimental group.

Results are expected within four weeks of the first person receiving a dose of Pfizer; If the results indicate it, 28 days after the start of the study, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to all patients who had not initially received it (group 2).

The study is promoted, coordinated and funded by ISCIII, managed by its clinical research platform, and received scientific opinions from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, which issued the necessary authorizations for its implementation. implemented after approval of the protocol by the Pharmaceutical Research Ethics Committee (CEIm) of La Paz Hospital in Madrid.