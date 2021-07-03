“They are not going to solve coexistence in Catalonia, but they are a strong message”

The PSOE closed ranks this Saturday with the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, after the granting of pardons to the leaders of the trial, which the secretary general defended as a “clear, resounding and strong message” to Catalan society.

“When a cause is just and convenient, it is necessary to go beyond the initial doubts and overcome the old prejudices and to trust the intelligence and the empathy of the citizens to take up the proposed changes”, declared Sánchez before the Federal Committee of the party in his first face. -Appointment face to face since the start of the pandemic.

“We know that the pardon measures we have taken alone will not solve the crisis of coexistence in Catalonia for more than a decade,” admitted the Prime Minister, who subsequently stressed that “prison” does not neither will. . Thus, the pardons to the leaders of the trial are a “clear, resounding and strong message that Spanish democracy sends to all of Catalonia, because it is part of us, vote what you vote and think what you think”.

Support for Espadas and lack of criticism

The highest instance between the Congresses of the Socialists has been very easy for the Secretary General, Pedro Sánchez, with the absence – for personal reasons – of the only barons critical with the granting of pardon measures: the presidents of Castilla-La Mancha and Aragon, Emiliano García Page and Javier Lambán, respectively.

The secretary general of the largest socialist federation did not participate either: Susana Díaz does not attend since, after losing the Andalusian primaries against Juan Espadas, she considers that it is the mayor of Seville who must represent the party.

Although the nomination, formally, takes place to convene the 40th Federal Congress of the party in October, Sánchez’s intervention was the first in which he explained the granting of pardons within the party. A decision which, although it did not have internal – and external – opposition as we thought, was not welcomed by some federations.

However, the regional leaders present were convinced of the viability of the Sánchez project and that the dialogue will serve to reorient the situation in Catalonia.

The government prioritizes “reunions”

Although the president has categorically denied in Congress the possibility of a self-determination referendum in the region, there is increasing talk in the mentideros of a “consultative referendum”, which members of the government present have ruled out.

“What there will be is an agenda for the reunion where the priority is economic recovery. Besides, there will be time to talk”, declared the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, to his arrival.

For her part, the government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, indicated that Sánchez has already marked the line to be followed in Congress and that it is a question of “looking for viable formulas” for dialogue with the independence movement.

In this regard, the leader of the opposition in Catalonia, Salvador Illa, thanked the president for the “daring” decision to grant pardons and stressed that the Catalan socialists are in favor of “voting agreements, never division “. “To vote for agreements is to vote on what is agreed at the table of the Catalan parties in Parliament,” he stressed.

Although before the 2017 primaries the Federal Committee was torture for Sánchez, since his primary victory over Díaz things have been very different. Besides the pardons, the situation in Andalusia, Madrid and Galicia, as well as possible changes of government, will be very present at the meeting.