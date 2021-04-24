“They are on a rampage and they will not stop; their goal is for me to go into exile”

United We Can candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, warned that in Vox “they are going wild and they are not going to stop”. “They said the goal was for me to go into exile,” Iglesias said, after which he called on his constituents not to fall “into any provocation”.

“We must beat them with education, good manners, without making noise, without shouting, without threatening, without falling into their provocations. Let the neighborhoods, towns and villages of the working class come out to vote in an orderly fashion. Those who hate law and order are those who have enough money not to need laws. In the face of their lies, chaos, violence and disorder, the dignified order of the working class to vote massively against fascism. The democratic future will be feminist or it will not be, “he said.

Also, Iglesias asserted that Vox is “the PP without complexes, the unconscious unconscious of the People’s Party” whose project is “the destruction of the material bases of freedom and democracy”, for which he concluded that on May 4 “you vote between fascism and democracy”.

During a rally in a space in Madrid’s Príncipe Pío district, Iglesias claimed that this Friday “what changed everything” was not him by leaving the “Cadena Ser” debate after the candidate of Vox Rocío Monasterio had refused to condemn the attack with a letter with bullets he received, but “the attitude of hundreds of thousands of people in the networks who said, in fact, that democracy is in danger”.

“Democrats cannot tolerate fascist proposals as legitimate. Hundreds of thousands of people were saying that a far-right force like Vox cannot be treated normally. And it came through the people, not me.” , he said. Similarly, Iglesias said it has cost “a lot of money to bring democracy”, although they know “it is imperfect”, and warned that it “is in danger”.

On the poster of Vox en Sol: “It is unacceptable that the lie is used as a political weapon”

Thus, he judged “very serious” that a judge say that the Nazi propaganda is legitimate, although the poster that Vox placed in Sol “is a copy of those of Nazi Germany”. “What those at Vox do when they call me ‘rat pigtail’ is dehumanize the enemy so that at any moment they can shoot me in the head,” he added. .

In the opinion of the former vice-president of the Spanish government, democracy is in danger “when fascism is whitewashed; when the children who had to emigrate are called criminals and what they need, it is is the public’s attention; or when they say they want to expel. Serigne Mbaye “. “It is indecent and cannot be allowed. It is unacceptable that lies are used as a political weapon,” he said.

Claim freedom and democracy

Pablo Iglesias also claimed freedom understood as the right to achieve equality of citizens: “Freedom is that a girl born in a modest neighborhood has a quality public education and has a university degree to be proud of. of his parents; others are those who segregate, who steal public resources to bring them to the private sector. If they have much less opportunity to go to university in one neighborhood or another, they undermine the foundations of freedom and democracy, ”he argued.

The former Minister of Social Rights warned that the process of inequality could accelerate “if this Trumpist right with Ayuso and Vox rules on the 4th”.

Likewise, Iglesias defended that “there is no democracy if there are families who do not have a home due to a situation of impoverishment” and that a public health system of quality that is not privatized is needed, as well as a democracy in which young people can pay rent, because, as the Violet training aspirant explains, democracy is a historic movement that has transformed privileges of a few in rights for all.

“And that’s what the right and the far right basically hate because they hate that those born in a humble neighborhood have a better future than them. They hate ordinary people, ordinary people, so that they can enjoy what they don’t have. so long ago they were the privileges of a minority, “he brandished, after which he said:” And that’s why they hate feminism, that a promise of equality, because inequality has the face of a woman, or that when we talk about wage inequality where single parent families have the face of a woman, move forward in the democracy is advancing in social rights, which is why they hate 8M, because they hate the conversion of their privileges into rights, just like the workers’ movement formed in the 19th century.