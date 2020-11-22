They arrest four Femen activists after trying to boycott a Francoist act in Madrid

Publication: Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:12 PM

The national police arrested four Femen activists who committed an act promoted by the Spanish Catholic Movement in the Plaza de Oriente in Madrid in honor of Francisco Franco on the 45th anniversary of his death.

“We have just protested against the fascist tribute of the Plaza de Oriente on the occasion of the 20N one more year with the slogan ‘Legal fascism, national pandemic'”, the platform warned via its Twitter account to report, few not long after, that several of his companions had been arrested for having disrupted the event.

“That fascist acts continue to be allowed in mid-2020 is a direct attack on democracy and the idea of ​​a just, free and egalitarian society,” they lamented on social media. A small number of people attended the rally who, through symbols and cries in favor of Francoism, shouted against the law of historical memory.