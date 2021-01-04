They ask for eight years in prison for the former advisor of PP Alfredo Prada by the Campus of Justice of Aguirre

Publication: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 00:00

The anti-corruption prosecution is asking for eight years in prison for the former Madrid adviser to judge Alfredo Prada and six years for the other five prosecuted for irregularities in the contracts of the Madrid judicial campus.

Among them is also the policeman Andrés Gómez Gordo, who was adviser to María Dolores de Cospedal in Castilla-La Mancha and who is accused in the Villarejo case. The other people prosecuted for these events are: Isabelino Baños, Mariano José Sanz and Alicio de las Heras -in their conditions of technical director general, technical deputy director general and financial director of the Campus, respectively- and Félix José García, who acted in as an advisor. , the prosecutor’s office reported in a press release.

In the indictment, Judge José de la Mata indicates that it is estimated that these events resulted in a loss of hundreds of millions of euros for public funds. The prosecution accuses the six defendants – all members of the Contracting Committee – of having concluded contracts with a “deliberate, generalized and repeated circumvention of the normative requirements and elementary principles of procurement, affecting all phases of decision-making relating to expenditure. , selection of the award procedure, processing of the procedure, award and execution “.

For this reason, he considers them responsible for a continuous crime of prevarication in ideal competition with a continuous crime of embezzlement of public funds and, in addition to the prison sentence, he asks for sentences of more than 10 years of absolute recusal.

Between 2005 and 2015, the total amount of the contract obtained as part of the audit work of the Chamber of Accounts of the Community of Madrid amounted to 355,577,355.92 euros. The expenses were made by bank transfer, cash payments and credit card.