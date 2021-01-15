“They called us because there were a few doses left”

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 5:48 PM

Five mayors, two from Alicante, one from Tarragona and one mayor and one mayor from Torrecampo, have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Four of them belong to the PSOE and one to Junts per Catalunya. All allege that there were excessive doses.

At laSexta, we spoke with Carolina Vives, mayor of Els Poblets, and Ximo Coll, mayor of El Verger, and they both agree that given the refusal of some people to receive the vaccine, they offered them the vaccine.

“If those who called first had wanted to put it on, it wouldn’t have reached us,” Coll says. Vives, for its part, adds that they have not skipped protocol.

“We did not bring these vaccines to the detriment of other people,” adds Vives.

For Puig, it is an “irregular and minority” performance

Faced with criticism, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, assured that it was “an absolutely minority and irregular action” and “the appropriate decisions will be taken” when the investigation into this matter is concluded by the Ministry of Health. Universal.

Puig remarked that “at this moment there is an open investigation by the Ministry of Health and appropriate decisions will be taken, both in the area of ​​these and in the irregular problems that arose in these processes, which are absolutely minor “.

“In this process, we must be more scrupulous than at any time because it is obvious that we need the vaccination to be done with the criteria that are established,” he said.