They cut the M-40 motorway in Madrid due to unprecedented snowfall in the city

Updated: Friday, January 8, 2021 8:28 PM

Published on: 08.01.2021 20:11

The Community of Madrid is experiencing serious mobility and traffic problems due to the unprecedented heavy snowfall that the territory is experiencing, particularly in the capital and the surrounding area. The storm forced the M-40 motorway to be cut, it remains cut off at Las Tablas towards the M-607 motorway, from kilometer 57.6 to 59, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT ).

In addition, the Dominican Republic and Sinesio Delgado tunnels in the capital have been cut due to problems caused by the snow that continues to fall on the city of Madrid, on red alert due to the storm. From Emergencias 112, they reported via their Twitter account that there are “a lot of problems on the roads of Madrid” and that several vehicles remain crossed on the M-40 by snow.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, said they were working “intensely” to ensure the safety of the roads. On the M-30 he reported that there are places where there are restricted traffic channels, mainly when passing through Avenida de la Enlightenment, although he pointed out that the road was still opened.

“We are going to put in all the means, we know that it is an essential artery for Madrid,” he said. Madrid’s Mobility Management Center reported that due to snow accumulation the M-30 is cut between the North junction and the Manoteras junction in both directions. Also, the José María Soler tunnel. In addition, he specified that the Cercanías service continues to operate “normally” despite the storm.