They demand the resignation of the minister

Posted: Thursday November 19, 2020 1:48 PM

While inside the chamber there was a tense debate over the new education law, which will likely take place with a slim majority, dozens of people gathered outside the Congress of Deputies to protest against the so-called “ Celaá law ”.

Carrying balloons and banners with orange ribbons and shouting “freedom”, the protesters crossed out the new education law as “fraud” and called for the resignation of the head of education, Isabel Celaá.

Participants in the demonstration, called by the platform “More plurals” under the slogan “Stop Celaá Law”, also attacked the government, assuring that the executive does not want to dialogue with them.

In the Plaza de las Cortes, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, came to show her support for the demonstrators, whom she encouraged to continue fighting against the new education law.

In turn, the People’s Party – which also supports the protests – has pitched a tent in front of Congress to collect signatures against the new education law, which the party will present with its appeal to the Constitutional Court. The party leader himself, Pablo Casado, left the hemicycle at the end of the debate to sign at this table.