“They did not withdraw the vaccine from any Spaniard”

Publication: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 4:44 PM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso defends infantas Elena and Cristina after learning that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus during a visit to their father, King Juan Carlos, in the United Arab Emirates.

“They have not withdrawn the vaccine from any Spaniard,” the Madrid president said on Wednesday, arguing that infants have been vaccinated outside Spain, where there are “different rules”.

“If they were vaccinated outside, I have nothing to say about it,” Ayuso condemned to the media, during an act in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The popular leader spoke this way after ‘El Confidencial’ on Tuesday claimed that infantas received the COVID-19 vaccine the second week of February, during a visit to the monarch emeritus in the United Arab Emirates. According to said media, Juan Carlos I himself was also vaccinated in Abu Dhabi, where he has been living since leaving Spain last summer.

The news has generated a huge controversy in recent hours and the infantas themselves have admitted to having been vaccinated, through a statement released by Elena de Borbón on behalf of the two this Wednesday, in which she indicates that they have been offered the possibility. to get vaccinated. “Have a health passport” to visit her father regularly.

“If there had not been this circumstance, we would have accepted the delay in vaccination in Spain, while that would have corresponded to us”, explains the Infanta in her note.

For its part, the Royal House moved away yesterday from the vaccination of infantas, assuring that the current head of state, Felipe VI, “is not responsible for the acts of his sisters” and that the king and the Queen Letizia and their daughters “will be vaccinated if necessary.”