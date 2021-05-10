“They did what they wanted and now they have to control a lot”

Updated: Monday, May 10, 2021 7:43 PM

El mensaje de Fernando Simón tras un fin de semana en el que decenas de ciudadanos se han echado a las calles con botellones y fiestas sin mascarilla ni distancia de seguridad para celebrar el fin del estado de alarma ha sido tagante: “Sigue habiendo mucho coronavirus en Spain”.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, which acts as a spokesperson for health, was very critical of these irresponsible attitudes and argued that if a few days ago he dared to say that the trend would continue to decline. and that we could avoid a fourth wave, now he doubts: “Neither I nor anyone in Spain knows what’s going to happen, how many people are going to return to the ICU.” “No one dares to say what’s going to happen and it’s hard to guarantee that the trend will continue to go down,” he said.

The force of his words revealed a certain anger in the expert, but he declared himself “very disappointed”, also because he considers that he was perhaps not “able to convey the message”. “The message was not conveyed as it should have been, I was not able to convey it to the public, to the media or to politicians.”

The end of the state of alarm was not the end of COVID-19, nor of the risks “

The footage that left over the weekend didn’t make him “all funny”, so he wanted to remember that “the end of the decree was not the end of COVID-19, nor of the risks.” In this sense, he places some responsibility on the media, because he believes that part of the information that was given on the nights from Saturday to Sunday “was used for purposes that had nothing to do with COVID” . “I am sorry that it is being used in my country as it has been used,” added Simón.

Now, everyone who relaxed over the weekend has been asked to have “courage and responsibility” to take some control in the coming days and continue to comply with measures that help stop the coronavirus. “I hope people are very careful and understand that if they’ve had a period of relaxation, a period to be able to do whatever they want, now they realize that they have to spend another period controlling a lot of things. people they hang out with. “

And yet, Fernando Simón hopes that the impact will be “punctual and not very great”, from these two nights when there was greater relaxation and that the situation will not happen again.