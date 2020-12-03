“They do not represent our armed forces”

Updated: Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:04 PM

Published on: 03/12/2020 12:53

Strong message from the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, after the letter sent to the king by retired soldiers accusing the government of threatening “national unity”: “We are not going to allow those who represent themselves- even to want or involve the Head of State, or the armed forces, ”said the minister.

“This ministry will always protect and support the armed forces against those who want to implicate the king in affairs contrary to the Constitution,” he told reporters emphatically on Thursday.

The letter assures that Spain is experiencing a situation of “deterioration”, in which “national cohesion” runs serious risks, “both in its political, economic and social aspects”. After having accused the “social-communist government, supported by the Filoetarras and the separatists”, of threatening “the decomposition of national unity”, they show their support and their loyalty to the king “in these difficult moments for the fatherland” .

“Let it be very clear that anyone who is not on active service, who could have been in the army in his time, has the right to take refuge in the armed forces to carry out actions which are absolutely reprehensible. and that in no way do they identify with the modern Armed Forces of which we are so proud.

He also said it was unacceptable that a series of letters wanted to implicate the Head of State: “Those who send letters to His Majesty as retired military personnel do not represent the Armed Forces at all (. ..) Our armed forces are constitutional and they are engaged in Spain. ”

Robles also referred to the WhatsApp chat of several retired military officers where they talk about a coup and executions: “From the information available, it appears that people who were once in the military have makes unacceptable expressions in this chat. from every point of view. “These people – he adds – do not represent more than themselves and are trying to harm our armed forces.”

For this reason, he assured, the Ministry of Defense contacted the prosecution to determine whether these comments may constitute a crime. He declared that he will not allow “to sow doubt” on the armed forces and considers that they are, in any event, a minority of retired soldiers.