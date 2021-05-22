they expel nearly 4000 people in bottles in a single night

Barcelona City Guard evicted a total of 3,959 people in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra for forming settlements in more than 30 points of the city earlier this Saturday.

Barcelona’s beaches have been one of the public spaces with the most massive concentrations, where some 1,200 people have been evicted, municipal sources reported to Europa Press.

This is the third weekend during which Urbana and Mossos expel hundreds of people from public spaces in the Catalan capital after the end of the state of alarm and the lifting of the curfew decreed to stop the contagion of Covid -19 on May 9th.