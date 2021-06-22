They expel the Interior Ministry for a few minutes after detecting a suspicious package

Posted: Tuesday June 22 2021 8:53 PM

The Interior Ministry was evicted for a few minutes after the detection of a suspicious package near the building, located on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid.

As LaSexta learned, the suspicious package presents no apparent danger, and the situation has already returned to normal after the building was evacuated at around 6:45 p.m. this afternoon.

This is not the first threat the ministry has faced in recent months. During the electoral campaign in the Community of Madrid, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, received an envelope in his name from the Ministry of the Interior containing a letter of death threats accompanied by two cartridges.