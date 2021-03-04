They extend bar hours and reopen locker rooms

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 2:31 PM

Cataluña relajará from día 8 las restricciones en la restauración, ampliando el horario continuado hasta las 17:00 horas, en la universidad y los deportes, con la posibilidad de usar los vestuarios, y en la cultura, con centros cívicos abiertos pero al outdoors.

The Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, and the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, accompanied by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, the Commissioner of Mossos d’Esquadra, Joan Carles Molinero, and the Deputy Director General of civil protection programs, Sergio Delgado, reported this Thursday on the new measures, which will be valid for seven days and will come into force from next Monday, the 8.

The “timid openings” have been taken into account taking into account this week’s continuing, albeit slow, decline in data on COVID-19 infections in Catalonia and that forecasts for the next few days indicate similar behavior of the pandemic: little pronounced decline, Argimon said.

For her part, Minister Vergés called for “the highest level of caution because we are in a difficult period” and recalled that vaccination “is one of the pillars to get out of the pandemic, but there are also many ‘others “, such as reducing” maximum interactions.

As for the next Holy Week, the government has taken it for granted that it will keep the perimeter of Catalonia closed on those dates, while the Procicat has yet to decide whether it will make the district’s containment more flexible, because “caution” prevails to prevent increased mobility from increasing infections.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, next Monday 8, the Government will authorize the realization of concentrations in which the restrictions and preventive measures in force must be “scrupulously” respected, including capacity, to avoid contagions, unlike this was decided by the Government Delegation in Madrid, which chose to ban them “for reasons of public health”.

Restoration

Bars and restaurants can be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. any day of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays, but those inside shopping malls must remain closed.

Education

A presence of 30% is authorized in Catalan universities, although it will depend on each center, according to its autonomy, to establish “how and in what manner” this percentage of presence will be recovered, specified the adviser.

Extracurricular activities are extended from primary to baccalaureate or vocational training cycles.

sport

Changing rooms can be used, although Minister Vergés called for their rational use, avoiding crowds and with maximum security, and Minister Sàmper said that “anyone who can shower at home does so”.

Federated sports competitions are also authorized from the age of 16.

Hobbies

The Procicat has agreed to authorize the opening of civic centers for those over 60, but with activities always outdoors and with a maximum of six people. This is, the counselor considered, to promote the physical and mental health of these people, but remembering that in this age group, they are not vaccinated.

Culture

Cultural events can be organized again in museums, libraries and exhibition halls, keeping the measures of the sectoral plans of each space approved by the Procicat.