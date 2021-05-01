“They go out to protest against themselves”

Posted: Saturday May 1, 2021 10:17 PM

“The unions are coming out today to protest against the government and seven ministers have come out to protest against themselves.” This is how the national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, spoke of the presence of several members of the executive in the Labor Day marches organized this Saturday.

He did so during an electoral act in Villaviciosa de Odón, where he quipped that the Minister of Labor and Third Vice-President, Yolanda Díaz, as well as Carmen Calvo, Irene Montero or José Luis Ábalos participated at gatherings on May 1st. .

“Today the demonstration was against the policy of this government and there are seven ministers who had to come out to protest against them”, insisted the mayor of Madrid, who declared that “this scene had never been seen” .

According to him, the presence of ministers in the marches “can only be explained in the key to what will happen on May 4 in Madrid”, an election he considers “the prologue to what will happen in Spain “.

“There are seven ministers today who came out to demonstrate against themselves. If they really think that the Madrilenians, the Spaniards, can be duped all the time, they are making a very serious mistake”, condemned Martinez- Almeida.