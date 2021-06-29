“They have little to contribute to Spain when they spend their time talking about Pablo Iglesias, hairdressers and classical literature”

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 6:14 PM

Published: 06/29/2021 6:12 PM

The Minister of Labor and Third Vice-President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, spoiled the intervention of the “popular” Senator María Teresa Ruiz-Sillero Bernal before the Labor Committee in the Upper House on Monday. “I respect you a lot, you are the main opposition party in our country, but I came here to talk about my skills: employment, work and the social economy,” said the minister annoyed. thus his reproach to the questions which Senator PP had directed him.

“You spent part of your time talking about Pablo Iglesias, hairdressers and even classic literature that I love. But honestly it seems to me that you have little to fault or contribute to the Spanish government or to our country. when you spend your time on these issues, ”Diaz insisted.

These statements came after Ruiz-Sillero took advantage of his question hour for the minister during a session to talk about the former vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias: “We would like to know that his political boss is currently billing 5,316 euros for having been unemployed for 15 months “. He also wished to know the results of Díaz” of the pardons and their impact on the destruction of jobs “and his opinion on the opposition of the government to the reduction of the VAT on the hairdressers.

Showing himself “concerned” by the questions of the PP, considering that they had no relation to the motive of the Commission, the vice-president added: “I would be delighted to speak with you about literature, music or Pablo Iglesias, but I have been a member of Parliament, I have appeared many times and I have done my job in relation to the people who appear. “You don’t have much to reproach us with if this is your intervention. You will see what they will do,” Diaz said.

The minister also criticized a senator from Vox for his remarks during the Commission: “His speech is disqualified by himself. I will sum it up with two words: panicked and junk”, two words that the spokesperson for the training far right has used in turn. speak.