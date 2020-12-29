They issue accommodation order against man accused of harassing Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero

Published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:11 PM

The judge granted a restraining order of 500 meters to a man which forbids him to approach Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero at their home or place of work, in addition to preventing him from communicating with them by any means or by intermediaries. .

According to legal sources, the convict testified for just over an hour and then there was a hearing to decide on the restraining order, which will be in effect during the investigation and subsequent prosecution.

They say the accused only responded to the judge and his lawyer, acknowledging that he climbed a rock to record the interior of Iglesias and Montero’s house. He also admitted that he went on several occasions with banners to the home, where three minors live. Something that, according to his testimony, does not prevent him from continuing in the harassment.

According to these same sources, in these proceedings, a report of the Civil Guard accumulated in which he was identified after having climbed to the rear of the house of the leaders of Podemos and recorded a video of the interior; a complaint for insults for a series of vexatious banners with phrases such as “Pablo son of a terrorist” or “Irene has worn knees”; and a complaint from Iglesias.