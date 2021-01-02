They launch a free digital training course in Community Management for people with disabilities

They launch a free digital training course in Community Management for people with disabilities

At the start of 2021, the Inclusin y Diversidad Foundation opened the call for free, online Community Manager training, aimed at people with disabilities who want to work in this sector.

Today, after their digital transformation, most companies have social networks. These must be managed by professionals specialized in the field. In addition, this position has the advantage of having the possibility of teleworking. It is without a doubt an innovative, modern, current and future profession.

By focusing on this area, the objective of this training is to reverse the unemployment situation, by giving this population the means to find and consolidate a job in new technologies and digital marketing.

The course will run for 36 hours of group training and 6 hours of individual sessions. In the afternoon, in online mode and start on January 18, 2021.

The profile of assistants are people with a disability certificate who are looking for or improving a job.

This training will be provided by professionals with disabilities specializing in digital marketing and social networks.

If you are interested, simply send your CV to info@fundacionid.com or call us on +34 91 919 26 27.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital