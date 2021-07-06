They launch a scholarship program to promote the training of young people in the digital sphere

ISDI, the business school for the digital age, has entered into an agreement with imagin, the lifestyle platform promoted by Caixabank, to promote digital training for young people. Thanks to the new imagin scholarships, users of the platform will be able to acquire the knowledge necessary to develop their careers in a growing and currently extremely important digital ecosystem.

The objective of the agreement is to provide training in this field to imaginary users, through various masters offered by ISDI with a clear emphasis on knowledge of the most important commercial points of the digital age as well as the keys to the digital economy. The program will have 15 “Green & Social” scholarships for all young people who have participated in any ecological social impact, NGO or environmental sustainability project. For their part, those who have created or launched an entrepreneurial and creative project based on an innovative business idea will be eligible for one of the 15 “Entrepreneur” scholarships, the two scholarships providing aid or a financial contribution of up to up to € 5,960, with priority given to applicants with funding difficulties.

As part of the project, a roundtable will be offered tomorrow July 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the imaginCaf in Barcelona, ​​which can also be followed online. This meeting will bring together three leading sustainability agents: Accenture, Affinity and De La Conca with Dionis Guzmn, Director of ISDI Barcelona, ​​to discuss how the digital environment is helping these companies to develop and achieve a fairer, greener and more sustainable world. The aim will be to serve as inspiration and motivation, in addition to connecting young talents to key issues such as sustainable entrepreneurship and employability in large companies in the digital age.

Another of the most notable aspects of this agreement are the special economic conditions offered by ISDI in its Masters MIB, OMIB and DMBA, in which imaginary users who request it will enjoy a 10% discount on the price of each program. , the duration of which is 9 months.

The Digital MBA designed to promote the careers of young professionals, manages to develop digital skills and knowledge through hands-on learning through workshops, case studies and company visits. For its part, the MIB allows students to develop and transform their professional career, in order to acquire a complete vision of digital business combining knowledge, strategic skills, as well as real experiences, guided by the best experts in the digital world.

To access all the information contained in this agreement, you can access through the following link.

