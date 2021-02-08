They launch an initiative to promote the training of workers in the sector in Spain at a difficult time for the sector

They launch an initiative to promote the training of workers in the sector in Spain at a difficult time for the sector

Scoolinary is the first online Spanish school created to train professionals in the hospitality industry in cooking, baking, restaurant management, shakers, sommeliers and more. This innovative tool, born during the last confinement, aims to help professionals in the sector in order to quickly manage the reopening and adaptation of their business after the restrictions of the sector, and in a new digital environment.

Thanks to the ANNUAL DO program, unemployed workers or ERTE, will be able to access an annual subscription with a discount of more than 50% in the second to be able to share with a family member, a colleague or a close friend.

The gastronomy and hospitality courses offered by the platform have very prestigious teachers and chefs, always with the aim that participants can learn basic knowledge in cooking to facilitate the search for a job in the sector, to improve your gastronomic knowledge with high quality content

“The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the current health crisis, so as the industry tries to recover, at Scoolinary we take it upon ourselves to help with the most comprehensive online training. high quality accessible to all at affordable prices. Very accessible, “commented the founders of the online school.

To access Scoolinary courses, students can do so through a subscription. It works like Netflix, because people can choose different models for viewing and learning the lessons. Learning takes place through an itinerary in which students can see the lessons at their own pace, when and where they want. In addition, all courses have a free lesson on the program.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital