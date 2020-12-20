They launch new training proposals to strengthen the skills of pharmacies

Alliance Healthcare, a global healthcare solutions company, part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, has launched various initiatives to strengthen pharmacies’ skills and claim their key role in consumer healthcare. This set of actions consists of strengthening the training content accessible via the Alliance Healthcare Academy platform, the launch of a new training platform and a tribute to pharmacists with the #TuFarmaciaNoTeFalla campaign.

The Alliance Healthcare Academy is a training platform aimed at improving the capacities of pharmacists in different areas of the pharmacy office, such as those dedicated to a better understanding of pharmacy products and sales tools. Webinars are held on this platform where new pills are uploaded for pharmacist training. Currently, the platform already has 22 training videos, which represents more than 9 hours of training. Among the training accessible from the platform are Covid-19 detection tests sold in pharmacies, inventory management keys, key financial and fiscal measures to deal with the impact of the pandemic in pharmacies. o annual sector analysis reports.

During the months of December and January, new trainings will be launched for the pharmacy offices, such as on infant feeding (jointly with Nestl) and motivation strategies for the pharmacy office team, as well than the one on smoking cessation from Pfizer.

Covid-19 Transmission and Protection Course

In addition to strengthening the Alliance Healthcare Academy with new training content, the Alliance Healthcare also launched Alphega Business Academy, a new learning and development platform exclusively for pharmacy offices affiliated with Alphega Farmacia, a network owned at Alliance Healthcare. On this platform, direct support is provided to pharmacists in training for pharmacies, in areas such as counter action protocols, consumer psychology, sales or transmission techniques and Covid-19 protection.

In addition, pharmacies in the Alphega Farmacia network are supported by awareness campaigns for patients in their pharmacies, on issues such as the prevention of heart attacks, dermatological treatments or menopause. Likewise, throughout 2021, these establishments will lead a campaign on cardiovascular health, which will focus, through guides and courses, on aspects such as smoking, cholesterol, hypertension, nutrition or stress. .

In this sense, it should be noted that Alphega Farmacia has created guides that are distributed in different pharmacies with advice to guide pharmacy patients, in areas such as the diabetic patient, pregnancy or adult women.

#TuFarmaciaNoTeFalla campaign

In addition to training platforms, but with the same objective of strengthening the figure of the pharmacist, Alliance Healthcare has launched the #TuFarmaciaNoTeFalla campaign, based on the experiences of Spanish pharmacists during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of highlighting his task over the past few months. It is a digital appreciation campaign where pharmacists are the protagonists.

The campaign includes actions on social media, testimonials videos, the launch of a microsite with these videos, the dissemination of #tufarmacianotefalla and the development of creatives for them to share with their patients, as well as the sending a gift on the occasion of the Christmas holidays and the arrival of the New Year.

2020, next to the pharmacist

According to Remedios Parra, director of manufacturers and pharmacies of Alliance Healthcare, “the Spanish pharmacy continues to do exemplary work and displays a great vocation of public service, adapting to new measures to fight the virus and, for this reason, from Alliance Healthcare we want to make our admiration and our respect for all these great health professionals will come from the #TuFarmaciaNoTeFalla campaign ”.

As a reminder of this positioning which values ​​the action of pharmacists during the state of health emergency, in which, despite moments of maximum uncertainty, it has always been possible to believe that the green cross would be lit, Alliance Healthcare will to 7,000 pharmacies a detail for these Christmas holidays and congratulations for the new year, which will be a pre-cut pharmacy model ready to assemble. In addition to containing a two-way code that takes the user to the #TuFarmaciaNoTeFalla microsite with testimonials from pharmacists, this decorative object will be accompanied by an LED candle so that the light of pharmacies continues to ensure health and well- be with the new year.

