They launch postgraduate degree in data science that ensures 100% employment for students

MIOTI, the benchmark school in IoT and Data Science training in Europe, has announced the launch of the Data Science for Graduates program, the first Postgraduate in Data Science that guarantees 100% employment for its students. The program, intended for young recent graduates, will aim to train the Data Scientists of the future. As part of the learning-by-doing methodology, the postgraduate course was born with a very practical vision, where students will learn from the most basic concepts of data science to the application of the latest intelligence technologies. artificial, through real cases and the resolution of business problems. .

This program prepares your students for the most demanded profession in the market. And, according to the specialist job portal Glassdoor, Data Scientist is the most sought after profession by companies in Spain and one of the highest paid in the world. Proof of this is that the demand for Data Scientist specialists increased by 45% in 2020, according to figures from LinkedIn, growth driven mainly by the digital transformation of all sectors. Precisely in this sense, Fabiola Prez Ramos, CEO of Mioti, emphasizes that “this master’s degree responds to the demands of the professionals the market needs, by training the Data Scientists of the future with up-to-date knowledge and learning based on practice”.

To do this, have an academic program divided into three main blocks: Fundamentals of Data Science, where they will be introduced to issues such as the Python programming language, data preprocessing or predictive analytics. Later, they will be trained in more advanced content such as machine learning or computer vision and will end up with topics related to entrepreneurship and business. Here they will be able to put into practice and consolidate all the knowledge acquired during the program, since they will have to present a final master’s project.

Mixed (mixed) format with first-level teaching staff

The program will start in February 2021 and will have a total duration of 7 months, or the equivalent of 400 hours. The training will be in a blended format, as it combines the face-to-face format with the online one, where students will have a virtual campus to connect with the teacher live and with the rest of their classmates.

In addition, this program offers its students the opportunity to complete their training by doing an internship in prestigious companies such as Procter & Gamble, Securitas Direct and many others.

In addition, students will learn through the best professionals in the sector, since the faculty will be made up of experts in Data Science from companies such as CSIC, Telefnica, P&G, Cisco, Sigfox, Nielsen, Acciona … who will offer their vision of reality from a 100% practical point of view.

All of this will be developed within TheCUBE Madrid ecosystem, a 5,000 m2 space for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. Here, students will study in a hub where startups like Uber reside and where the products of tomorrow are prototyped and developed, where they will have the latest technical resources and laboratories at their disposal.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital