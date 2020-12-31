Posted: Thursday, December 31, 2020 5:15 PM

The second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, made a point of addressing his last messages of the year to two groups who were fundamental pillars of society during the pandemic: essential workers and, above all, health workers who worked tirelessly during the pandemic. pandemic.

“Every year tonight I remember all the workers who make sure everything works today. This year, this gratitude is needed more than ever, ”the head of United We Can also wrote in his personal Twitter account.“ Carriers, cashiers, supplyers, taxi drivers, pharmacists, teachers, police and civil guards, staff of public administration, professionals of the armed forces … and, above all, health professionals, “he recalled.

All these groups but especially the health workers “who received the applause of all the citizens every day at 8 pm in the hardest months of the pandemic, because they let their skin protect us all”, deserve, opinion of the vice president, “recognition and gratitude” of all Spaniards on the last evening of the year.

Iglesias recalled how difficult this year has been and all the suffering it has caused. The pandemic coincided with the coalition’s first steps and his executive debut as vice president, something the Minister of Social Rights also alluded to.

“We were faced with a very difficult and unexpected situation in which we had successes and, without a doubt, mistakes, but I believe that we have been able to face this crisis from the institutions in a more decent way. and more human than the way they were confronted. other crises in the past, putting the public interest first and trying to leave no one behind, ”said the purple leader.