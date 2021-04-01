They manage to install Android in a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

We already know that today is April Fool’s Day (the equivalent of Holy Innocent Day) but that’s no joke. Gustave Monce, a famous developer in the Windows environment, achieved what seemed impossible: installing Android on a Lumia 950 XL, which originally worked with the late Windows 10 Mobile.

Bring your Lumia 950 XL back to life with Android

In this series of tweets, we can see how Gustave shows us how to start the operating system (which shows the Microsoft logo and that of Android) and the part of the configuration that shows the Android version. In this case, we have Android S with the March 2021 security patch.

April Fools Deluxe

The developer has shared the FFU file via Google Drive for the brave people who want to try it out on their Lumia 950 XL. Since this is a phone that runs on an officially dead operating system, they don’t have much to lose either.

Monce recalls that the project is still in its early stages and that everything is not working perfectly. However, it appears to be fully usable, as the tactile response and Bluetooth work flawlessly. A major flaw is the lack of GPU hardware acceleration, which will inevitably affect the performance of the Android version installed on this Lumia.

Support for Windows 10 Mobile ended in early 2020. The operating system was released in October 2015 and it seems even Microsoft itself didn’t really believe in its possibilities. Although Windows Phone 8 and 8.1 is a slightly lagging operating system compared to its competition, it has always been able to enjoy enviable stability and performance. This was not the case with Windows 10 Mobile, which suffered from a lack of optimization from its inception.

From now on, it seems that the owners of a Lumia 950 XL will be able to try to relaunch it thanks to Android and the work of Gustave Monce. Who was going to tell us 6 years ago that today we would be there? The twists and turns of life …