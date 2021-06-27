They open a collection of signatures asking Pablo Casado to stop asking for signatures and “give turra”

Posted: Sunday June 27 2021 12:28 PM

Izquierda Unida launched a signature collection campaign via the change.org platform to ask Pablo Casado, leader of the Popular Party, to stop collecting signatures.

This campaign comes after the popular formation has strengthened its commitment to collect signatures against pardons for politicians in the Catalan process, which has more than 58,000 signatures.

“After collecting signatures last year against the law on education, against ‘squatting’ and the last against pardons just a few days ago, we ask you to stop giving turra already with the signatures and dedicate yourself to playing politics in Congress, as if it were a member of Parliament or something, “the petition read.

This petition already has more than 9,500 signatures.