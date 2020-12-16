They record the military giving the Nazi salute and singing a blue division song in the army barracks

Publication: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 3:05 PM

Video recorded on December 8, 2019 shows how several army soldiers sing and dance in a military tent while playing “ Imperial Line, ” a neo-Nazi rock band. There is a version of this group on the Blue Division as they raise their arms for the Nazi salute.

In the video, published by the magazine ‘La Marea’ and which can be seen on these lines, the verses that the participants sing are heard: “Cara al sol, old and new song, Cara al Sol is the best hymn, Cara al Soleil and died fighting, my country asked me to do it. “

According to the aforementioned media, everything happened in the Paracuellos del Jarama barracks, where the Army Parachute Brigade is located, and there they celebrated the Day of the Immaculate Conception, patron saint of infantry troops.

This is not the first time that a video of this type has been shown; On December 9 of this year, more images were released in which several soldiers celebrated the holiday by dancing to the same song.